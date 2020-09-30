MOUNT VERNON, Washington – Georgia Mae Miller, 83, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Mount Vernon, Washington, following a series of strokes. She was born on Sept. 1, 1937, at home in New Holland, Ohio, to Forrest and Wilma (Briggs) McCune. She graduated from New Holland High School in 1955 and worked for the Ohio State Bureau of Workers Compensation before moving to Mount Vernon, Ohio, in 1957. She married Carl Jay Miller on Dec. 2, 1957, at Adrian, Michigan. She was a happy homemaker and worked various jobs in Mount Vernon. She and her husband Carl lived in Knox County until moving to Washington to live with their daughter and son-in-law. She was a member of the Church of Christ and she had been a hospice volunteer for 14 years.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons, Charles Allen 1958 (Teresa Harvill) Miller of Copperas Cove, Texas, and Carl Joseph Miller 1962 of Columbus, Ohio; daughter Cynthia 1960 (Thomas) Grillot of Mount Vernon, Washington. Georgia and Carl have seven grandchildren, Joshua Carl Miller, Caleb Stafford Miller, Katherine O’Rell (Pete) Fell, Micheal Thomas (Tarah Howard) Grillot, Nicholas Allen (Sarah Troxell) Grillot, Daniel Ray Grillot, and Kimberly Ann Miller. Also, surviving are nine great-grandchildren: Rahymon Micheal Grillot, Eliana Katherine Fell, Annalise Teresa Fell, Keziah Renee Fell, Claire Ryann Grillot, Zoey Autumn Grillot, Jacob Allen Grillot, Emilie Rose Grillot and Penelope Jeane Fell. Survivors also include a sister, Clarisse 1950 (David) Sprouse of Chillicothe, Ohio, and a brother William 1947 (Theresa) McCune of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her father 2/13/1978, and her mother 11/17/1984; a sister Barbara Lee Johnson 9/19/2019; a great-granddaughter Alyssa Marie Grillot 12/19/2007; a brother-in-law John William Johnson 6/17/2013; and a great-granddaughter Zoey O’Rell Fell 8/3/2009.

Graveside inurnment will be held at Danville Workman Cemetery in Danville, Ohio, at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, Washington.

celebration of her life which was held on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the family home in Mount Vernon, Washington.