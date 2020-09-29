MOUNT VERNON – Myron E. Thomas, M.D, 87, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Country Court Nursing Center in Mount Vernon. He was born on Jan. 28, 1933, in Marion, to the late Carl and Ortola (Eddy) Thomas.

Myron graduated from Bowling Green State University and earned his medical degree from The Ohio State University. Myron practiced Internal Medicine in Mount Vernon for over 50 years. He enjoyed bird hunting with his wife, Norma, and personally trained their bird dogs.

Myron is survived by his brother, J. Eddy (Barb) Thomas; sisters, Carla (Norbert) Hussey and Pam Thomas.

Myron is preceded in death by his wife Norma S. Thomas.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Ducks Unlimited or Pheasants Forever in Myron’s memory.

