DANVILLE – Kimberly Ann Tobias, 29, of Danville, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at University of Toledo Medical Center, in Toledo.

Kimberly was born Sept. 17, 1991, in Columbus, to Wilbur and Patricia {Edwards} Tobias Jr.

She graduated from Danville High school in 2010.

Kimberly was active with the Special Olympics. Her favorite events were the 50-yard dash, softball toss, and bowling. Kimberly worked at both Creative Foundation and New Hope Industries. She sold paintings and candles. She was baptized Catholic, and confirmed at Saint Luke’s in Danville. Kimberly was also an Altar Server at Saint Luke’s. Everyone that met Kimberly instantly loved her and her positive energy. She always saw the good in each person she met.

Kimberly will be deeply missed by her parents of Danville; sister K.C. and niece Melinda of Florida; paternal grandmother Donna Tobias of Columbus; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her grandfathers and her maternal grandmother.

Memorial services will be Thursday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Mount Vernon Chapel with Deacon Tim Birie officiating. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics Ohio, Inc. 3303 Winchester Pike Columbus, OH 43232.