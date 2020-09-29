MOUNT VERNON – Donna Jean Ulmer, 79, of Mount Vernon and formerly of Medina, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, surrounded by her family at the County Club Center in Mount Vernon.

Donna was born May 17, 1941, in Valley City to Wellington and Verna (Saal) Hilty and retired from National City Bank. She was a member of Lutheran Memorial Church and enjoyed reading and watching the Cleveland Indians.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Christine Ulmer of Mount Vernon, and two granddaughters, Marrisa Hope Hoffman-Ulmer and Teah Ryanne Hoffman-Ulmer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Dovovan Hilty, and sisters, Janet Bessler and Joanne Hilty.

There will be a celebration of Donna’s life held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to your local Animal Shelter or Hospice. Visit www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com.