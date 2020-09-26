Utica junior Ellis reaches 1,000 assists

UTICA – Entering this season with 895 assists, it was a forgone conclusion that Utica setter Bella Ellis would easily surpass 1,000 assists sometime during her junior year.

But nobody could have known that she would eclipse that milestone at home on Senior Night.

Ellis and her teammates were hosting Danville on Sept. 14. Senior Laini Crawmer took Ellis’ set and drilled it through the Danville defenders for a kill. The referees stopped the match and acknowledged Ellis to the cheering crowd.

“I was stoked,” Ellis told the Mount Vernon News. “I knew, going into the season, I only needed a hundred and five. That was definitely my goal— reaching it by the end of the season. That’s such a big number and I couldn’t believe I reached it. I got goosebumps when they announced it.”

Records and milestones have not been the focus of the Redskins’ 2020 season, which has been one of transition on the court and on the sidelines.

“The last two years that I played varsity, Emily Londot (now at Ohio State) was the captain, but now that’s my responsibility,” Ellis said. (Junior teammate) “Lily Borem and I are more familiar with the pace of the varsity game, so we have to share our knowledge with our other teammates. We are not completely there, but we have improved a lot since the beginning of the season.”

Lisa Ritzer, in her first year as Utica’s varsity coach, knew what to expect coming in.

“We definitely knew that this year would be a growing year for us,” Ritzer told the News. “We only have three returning varsity players. Everyone else is brand new, so we knew there was going to be some growing pains. Having Bella as our setter has really helped.”

Ellis and Borem work extremely well together on the court. The key has been getting the other players used to the varsity game.

“It really is different,” Borem said. “It has been a challenge in some parts, but it really is fun. The team really works together well. We’ve been together since the 7th grade. We know each other well. We know how we flow as a team and how we work together.”

For a few moments, however, all of that was forgotten, and the Utica faithful had a chance to savor Ellis’ achievement.

“For Bella, to get a thousand sets and to be able to help her get there, is an amazing feeling,” Borem said.

The Redskins, down two sets to one on Sept. 24; fought back and nearly defeated visiting Licking Valley; losing in five sets; 25-23, 19-25, 19-25, 25-22, 12-15; in Licking County League action. Ellis added 16 assists to her career total and had 13 digs. Borem led the Redskins with 13 kills and Georgia Gamble had 15 digs.

Ellis had 12 assists and 10 digs and Borem had eight kills in Utica’s 25-13, 25-11, 25-11 loss to Northridge in LCL play on Sept. 22 in Johnstown.

