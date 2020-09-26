Starting Point announces neighborhood faith walks

In lieu of its annual mass-gathering walk in faith event, Starting Point is encouraging residents to organize their own prayer walks in neighborhoods in Knox County and around the country.

The theme of these walks will be ‘glow-in-the-dark,’ and they will be starting on Oct. 3. Starting Point typically hosts an annual walk to help people from around the country meet and celebrate their faith, but this year decided that a more “decentralized” approach is best considering the coronavirus pandemic and state and federal guidelines that discourage large gatherings of people.

While the fundraiser that helps to benefit families in need is not being held in a central location this year, families are being encouraged to gather their members and walk their neighborhoods in honor of the event.

Though circumstances have not allowed for the traditional gathering of Starting Point members, the organization has adapted to the situation by encouraging members to post videos of their walks to Facebook and tagging the organization. Eligible uploads will be entered to win prizes sponsored by local and regional businesses that support the event. Registration for the event can be found at knoxstartingpoint.com. Registration fees for the Walk will go toward Starting Point’s initiative to offer products and services to those in need at no cost.

Starting Point is a faith-based nonprofit organization that was founded to provide resources and guidance to faithful individuals who are facing life hardships, particularly those related to pregnancy, abusive relationships and past abortions. The organization is well-known for helping young adults and teens navigate difficult situations. The funds raised by their annual fundraisers go toward operating costs and the cost of assistance to these individuals. As a national entity, the Starting Point community is one of the largest faith-based organizations in the country, providing assistance to thousands of individuals each year.

