Mount Vernon homeless shelter plans to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic

MOUNT VERNON – The only homeless shelter in Mount Vernon or Knox County is scheduled to open for the winter Nov. 1 amid a landscape that has changed dramatically from a year ago because of COVID-19.

Winter Sanctuary has a seasonal shelter on Vine Street that is typically open from Nov. 1 to May 1. Last year, the shelter closed a month early, on April 1, because of COVID-19, after ensuring that all of the guests had a safe place to stay, Joe Springer, operations manager for the non-profit organization told the Mount Vernon News.

“It was a very difficult decision,” Springer said of the early closing last year. “But I feel like it really worked out well.” None of the more than 70 shelter volunteers or guests tested positive for COVID-19 last season.

For the upcoming season, Winter Sanctuary is exploring options for expanding its space to allow for greater social distancing, Springer said. The shelter currently has a capacity to hold 30 people a night but averages only about 25.

“We’ll have to see what our capacity will be this season,” he said. “I’m hopeful we’re not going to have to sacrifice capacity too much.”

Guests will be required to wear masks inside the shelter when they leave their beds, Springer said. The group is working with local health officials to determine additional safety measures that may be needed.

Despite the downtown in the economy, donations to the organization have held steady, including support from local churches. The organization has, however, decided to cancel its annual fundraiser, a production of the play “A Christmas Carol,” because of COVID-19, Springer said.

In addition to the shelter, Winter Sanctuary has an advocacy program that helps connect the homeless with resources for housing, medical care, jobs and other services. That program is supported by the United Way. Mental health and substance abuse are two of the main issues the homeless face, Springer said.

Those who are interested in volunteering at the shelter can download applications on the Winter Sanctuary website.

“Especially during the pandemic, if you are not an at-risk person for the virus, we would love you to come to our website and fill out an application,” Springer said. Financial contributions are also appreciated, particularly since the fundraiser has been cancelled. The group additionally takes limited clothing donations and twin-bed sheets.

“We’re taking an inventory of our needs right now and will post that on our web page in coming weeks,” Springer said.

