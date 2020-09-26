Mount Vernon businesses get local help with loans, grants

MOUNT VERNON – Businesses in Mount Vernon and across Knox County have received $491,000 in grants and loans using funds raised locally to help those businesses stay solvent in the economic downturn.

Mount Vernon has been working with the Knox County Area Development Foundation through its business grants and loans. Each fund started with $300,000 that was raised locally; as of Sept. 25, the grant fund had $69,000 remaining, and $40,000 was still available for loans, Mayor Matt Starr told the Mount Vernon News.

Halloween hours set

Trick or treat in Mount Vernon will be scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4-7 p.m.

“We are urging people to spread out and not just concentrate on one area of town,” Starr said.

Neighborhoods are being asked to participate to help make social distancing easier.

Street Department

Conflict-monitoring testing should be completed by early next week.

“That’s the traffic lights making sure that both directions are not green at the same time or red at the same time,” Starr said.

At South Main and Vine, traffic pole bases for the new mast arm poles were installed this week, with most of the sidewalk completed.

High-visibility thermoplastic traffic line has been installed.

“So that’s offering another visual cue to motorists to slow down in a residential and a school area,” Starr said.

Crews also created parking stalls on High Street at St. Vincent de Paul School.

In October, a rapid-flashing beacon will go up at East High Street and McArthur Street. Another one will be installed in the parking lot next to the Knox County Service Center on East Chestnut Street.

Parks Department

All of the concrete has been installed at Shellmar Park, with the pavilion now under construction.

The basketball court has been prepped for goals, which should be delivered next week. In October, the city will also install grills and a swing set.

Both slides at Hiawatha Water Park have been reconditioned for use next year.

Engineering Department

Staff met with DirtDawg on the North Sandusky project to replace two six-inch lines with a 10-inch water line, adding a lot more capacity in that area, Starr noted.

“And it will be safer because our fire hydrants will have enough pressure for any emergency that could happen,” he said.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews