Golf roundup: Justice leads Jackets to second-place finish at OCC tourney

Byron Justice shot a 77 to end up in a three-way tie for second, leading the Mount Vernon boys golf team to a second-place finish at the Ohio Cardinal Conference tournament on Sept. 24 at Mohican Hills Golf Club in Jeromesville.

The Yellow Jackets (324), who finished third in the regular season at 4-2 behind Ashland (6-0) and Lexington (5-1), placed behind only the Arrows (308) at the tournament after beating out Mansfield Madison (339), the Minutemen (340), West Holmes (351), Wooster (360) and Mansfield Senior (438).

The Rams helped Mount Vernon finish second overall in the final OCC standings, which run on a point system between regular season-play and the tournament, by edging out Lexington.

Justice tied with Kamden Mowry and Aiden Baker – both of Ashland – and finished behind Tyler Sabo (70), also of Ashland.

Ben Bridges and Beau Bridges both shot 80s to finish tied with West Holmes’ Hunter Ellis for fifth and Mason Boatright rounded out the Jacket scoring with an 87.

Sabo earned OCC Player of the Year honors. Ben Bridges was first team all-league, Beau Bridges and Justice earned second team honors and Carter Carpenter was third team.

Ashland’s Dan Priest was OCC Coach of the Year.

Utica finishes ninth in fourth Licking County League tourney

Matt Rodichock shot a 92 and Ben Rodichock followed with a 94 to lead Utica to a ninth place finish at the fourth Licking County League tournament at Denison Golf Club in Granville.

Utica (394) finished behind champion Newark Catholic (323).

Northridge’s Ross Teeter (71) won top honors beating out 64 other golfers.

Utica finished 8-32 in LCL play to finish ninth behind Watkins Memorial, who won the league with a 37-3 overall mark.

East Knox 196, Northmor 203

East Knox’s Ryan Morton and Northmor’s Grant Bentley each shot a 44. But it was the solid overall play by the rest of the Bulldogs that helped them edge the Golden Knights in Knox Morrow Athletic Conference play on Sept. 24 at Apple Valley Golf Course in Howard.

Aidric Bocock fired a 47 followed by Dylan Reed (50), Landon Spearman (55), Aiden Kielns (55) for the Bulldogs.

Ethan Branch (46), Logan Mariotti (53) and Preston Herbolt (60) rounded out the scores for the Golden Knights.

Yellow Jackets to play at Darby Creek sectional

Mount Vernon is headed to Darby Creek Golf Course on Oct. 8 for the Division I sectional. The Yellow Jackets, seeded 19th in the Central District, will tee off between 9:50 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with 11th-seeded Delaware, 21st-seeded Bishop Watterson and 23rd-seeded Thomas Worthington.

The sectional features 14 teams and two individuals. The top four teams and the top four individuals not on qualifying teams will advance to the district tournament on Oct. 13 at Apple Valley.

Highland, Utica headed to Turnberry

Highland is seeded eighth and Utica is 11th in the Division II tournament and will play Oct. 1 at Turnberry Golf Course in Pickerington.

The Scots will tee off on the first tee between 9 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. with fourth-seeded Bloom-Carroll, 10th-seeded Licking Valley and 12th-seeded Liberty Union.

Utica will start at the 10th tee and tee off between 9 a.m. and 9:32 a.m. with ninth-seeded Madison Plains, 13th-seeded Lakewood and 14th-seeded Bishop Ready.

All told, 15 teams and seven individuals will compete at the sectional. The top six teams and six individuals not on qualifying teams will advance to the district tournament on Oct. 8 at Denison.

Centerburg, Fredericktown and East Knox head to Darby Creek

Centerburg is the fourth-seed, Fredericktown is sixth and East Knox 11th in Division III and will play in a sectional at Darby Creek on Sept. 29.

The Trojans and the Freddies are paired with second-seeded Fairbanks and fifth-seeded Wellington and will tee off on the first tee between 9:50 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The Bulldogs will start off from the 10th tee at the same time with 12th-seeded Millersport and 13th-seeded Grove City Christian.

The sectional features 15 teams and eight individuals. The top six teams and six individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the district tournament on Oct. 8 at Denison.

GIRLS GOLF

Area teams to play in Division II sectional Mill Creek

Centerburg, seeded seventh, and ninth-seeded Highland and 11th-seeded Fredericktown are slated to compete in a Division II sectional on Sept. 30 at Mill Creek Golf Club in Ostrander.

The Trojans, the Scots and 10th-seeded Worthington Christian are paired to start from the 10th tee between 9-9:40 a.m.

The Freddies will start at No. 1 with fifth-seeded Bloom-Carroll and 11th-seeded Licking Valley between 9:50-10:30 a.m.

The top three teams and three low-scoring individuals advance from the ten-team, five-individual field.

The district tournament will be Oct. 5 at Darby Creek.

