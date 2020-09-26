Bulldogs score from all sides in lopsided win over Mount Gilead

East Knox scored in all three phases of the game … and did it all in the first quarter. The Bulldogs held a 42-0 lead at the break and ended up with a 56-7 win over Mount Gilead in Knox Morrow Athletic Conference play Friday night in Howard.

Payton Lester found Sam Printz for a 26-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring for East Knox. Shane Knepp followed with a 56-yard punt return for a touchdown. Then, Nathan Burwell tackled Joel Butterman in the end zone for a safety and the Bulldogs held a 16-0 lead at the halfway mark of the first quarter.

Peyton Lester was 12 of 15 for 179 yards and four touchdowns, Ian Toller had 101 yards and two touchdown on 10 carries and Weston Melick had three catches for 68 yards and two scores for East Knox.

Carter Kennon found Joel Butterman for an 11-yard touchdown with 12 seconds left to get Mount Gilead (0-3, 0-3) on the board.

Northmor 34, Fredericktown 13

Jeremiah McKinley scored on a 3-yard run to pull host Fredericktown within 7-6 midway through the second quarter. But it was all Northmor from there.

Max Lower ran for three touchdowns as the Golden Knights (2-3, 1-3) scored 27 straight points on their way to a 34-13 win over the Freddies in KMAC play Friday night.

Lower finished with 119 yards and three scores on eight carries and Marcus Cortez added 116 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries to lead Northmor.

Kaid Carpenter caught seven passes for 52 yards and scored on a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter to lead the Freddies (1-4, 1-4).

Watkins Memorial 49, Utica 13

Collin McCullough hooked up with Clayton Cummons for a 37-yard touchdown pass to give Utica an early 6-0 lead.

But host Watkins Memorial scored the next 35 points and rolled to a 49-13 win in Licking County League play Friday night.

Cummons finished with 114 yards on four catches and McCullough went 9 of 18 for 173 yards and two scores for Utica (0-5, 0-5).

Liston Shroyer went 12 of 15 for 197 yards and three touchdowns and Gage Lowery added 177 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries on the ground for Watkins (2-3, 2-3).

Centerburg 35, Cardington-Lincoln 6

Centerburg jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead and rolled to a 35-6 win over visiting Cardington in KMAC play Friday night to remain unbeaten.

The 10th-ranked Trojans (5-0, 4-0) got a 1-yard John Sheasby touchdown run a little more than two minutes into the game and Jack Gregory hooked up with Alex Johnson to push the Centerburg lead to 14-0.

Trey Kendrick scored two touchdowns on the ground for the Trojans, including one that gave them a 21-0 lead with 2:16 left in the opening frame.

Donnell Marshall rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on six carries for Centerburg.

Nate Hickman connected with Trey Brininger for an 11-yard touchdown 2:44 left in the third quarter to break up the shutout for the Pirates (2-3, 2-3).

