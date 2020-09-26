Blue Devils ambush Scots, 29-6

DANVILLE – Danville came out firing and took advantage of some mistakes, beating visiting Highland, 29-6 in a crucial Knox Morrow Athletic Conference football matchup for both teams on Friday evening.

The Blue Devils’ defense grabbed three first half interceptions, including two that they turned into touchdowns.

“We’ve been telling them, for the last, few weeks, that every team in this conference is going to be a dogfight,” said Danville coach Cameron Smith. “Our word of the week, since Wee 2 was, ‘attack.’ So, we just carried it on.”

Danville’s Dustin Beckett picked off a pass from Highland quarterback Kadin Johnson (9-for-18, 74 yards, one TD, 4 int) on the game’s opening drive.

Danville got into Scots’ territory with a 62-yard run by Kaiden Colopy, but their drive sputtered.

On the very, next Highland drive, Devils’ sophomore Aaron Mezie intercepted Johnson and gave his team the ball on the Highland 2-yard line. Later, Danville quarterback Max Payne (11-for-20, 137 yards, two TDs and no ints) ran it in for a 2-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion on a pass to Mezie put the Devils on top, 8-0.

Early in the second quarter, Danville’s Walker Weckesser came up with an interception to give his team the ball on the Highland 22. The Devils eventually turned that into six more points with a short touchdown run from Nathan Butts.

Danville got the ball one more time, before the half and marched it 88 yards on a drive highlighted by a pair of 25 yard passes to Colopy and Mezie. It was Mezie, who hauled in an 18 yard TD pass to cap the drive. He caught five passes for 95 yards in the game.

“We came out here and we didn’t have big heads,” Mezie said. “We just punched them right in the mouth. The team played well. You couldn’t ask our line, or our quarterback, for a better job.”

Down 22-0, the Scots finally found the end zone, when Highland’s Landon Remmert came down with a 37-yard Johnson pass in the last seconds of the half.

“We got beaten in every facet of the game, tonight,” Highland coach Matt Jones said. “Hats off to Danville. They played extremely hard and we made way too many mistakes.”

That would be the only time the Scots would score. The Blue Devils defense held them to 95 total yards. To make matters worse for Highland, they had eight penalties for 56 yards in the game. In the meantime, Danville’s offense rolled up 289 yards in the game.

Next Friday, the Blue Devils (4-1, 4-1) visit archrival East Knox for the Devil-Dog game. Highland (2-3, 2-3) will host Northmor. Both games kickoff at 7 p.m.

Geoff Cowles: 740-397-5333 or gcowles@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @http://twitter.com/mountvernonnews