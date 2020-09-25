Scots soccer teams play for a world free of MS

SPARTA – Janet Brooks was driving home one night 27 years ago when she experienced something scary.

“I just suddenly got double vision,” she said. “I didn’t really know why. I finally made it home and just went to sleep and (hoped) that it would just be gone when I wake up in the morning. And it wasn’t.”

After numerous tests, including a spinal tap, Brooks found out three months later that she had multiple sclerosis (MS).

The soccer teams at Highland host a charity game once per year. This year, they were limited in what they could do because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So they sold raffle tickets to win a Google Chromebook and are running a fundraiser through the National Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

The raffle was done at a boys and girls soccer doubleheader against Galion on Sept. 24.

Orange is the color for MS. So both Scot teams wore orange jerseys and orange socks that, along with the Chromebook, were paid for through donations.

“We were really excited to be able to do that for the Multiple Sclerosis Society,” Highland athletic director Mike DeLaney told the Mount Vernon News. “We try to pick something every soccer season for our kids to participate in and give something back to the community. (The players) always try to pick something that’s close to one of the kids’ hearts or that has a family member affected.”

One of Brooks’ three sons, Jordan, is a senior on the boys soccer team.

According to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, MS happens when the fatty substance surrounding nerve fibers, known as myelin, is damaged through inflammation. When myelin is damaged, the central nervous system is damaged or destroyed.

Of the approximately 2.3 million people with an MS diagnosis, two to three times as many are women than men. For more information, visit nationalmssociety.org.

Janet Brooks considers herself lucky.

“I don’t have a lot of problems with it,” she told the News. “I developed a weakness in my left leg and drop-foot. There’s a lot of people out there that aren’t so lucky with it. I know the National MS (Foundation)… they do a lot to help people and educate people.”

Janet Brooks has set up a Facebook page for people to donate. The page, www.facebook.com/donate/635782980682976, is called “Fundraising for a World Free of MS.” DeLaney will also take donations at the school through Oct. 3.

The boys team played Galion to a 1-1 tie. It was the second meeting between the squads this season.

Mason Keller scored Highland’s goal less than five minutes into the second half when he got in front of a clearing attempt by Tiger defender Sam Albert and deflected the ball into the goal. The play started with a Colton Gustafson corner kick.

Galion took an early lead when Walker Frankhouse got by the Highland defense and goalkeeper off a Kolton Tyrell throw-in. He tapped the ball into the goal to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead just a minute and 29 seconds into the game.

“It looked like we took the play to (Galion),” Highland boys coach John Sachleben said. “We had some chances and we dominated the play in the second half. They had some chances in counter attacks as we forced up a little bit. But we responded on D and trusted each other.”

Galion defeated Highland 5-3 on Aug. 31 at Galion.

Izzy Arnett-Tomasek scored two goals to the lead the Highland girls team to a 2-1 win in the nightcap.

Arnett-Tomasek scored the game-winner less than seven minutes into the second half off an Emma Hinkle feed.

“She brought a lot of energy,” Highland girls coach Anthony Wilson said. “Her first touches have been good. She’s become more of a playmaker now. Her ability to sense the moment— like we needed something. She was able to come up for us. As usual, her crosses were good too.”

Mia Felder scored off a Clara Nunez assist for Galion in the first half.

Highland defeated the Tigers 10-1 in Galion on Aug. 31.

Michael Rich: 740-397-5333 or mrich@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mrichnotwealthy