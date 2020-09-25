Roundup: Blue Devils beat Bulldogs in straight sets

Danville girls volleyball team to a straight-set victory over rival East Knox in Knox Morrow Athletic Conference play on Sept. 22 in Howard.

Bailey led the Blue Devils, who won 25-21, 25-8, 25-17 with eight kills, six assists and three aces and Sydney Wilson had 6.5 blocks.

Fredericktown def. Centerburg 16-25, 27-29, 25-19, 25-21, 15-11

Fredricktown rallied from a two-set deficit to win in five sets in KMAC play on Sept. 22 in Fredericktown.

Lindsey Boeshart went off for 21 kills, four assisted blocks and 18 digs to lead the Freddies (5-4, 4-3).

Katie Mull had 30 assists, Grace Sipes had 18 digs, and Summer Weller had 14 digs and four assisted blocks for Fredericktown.

Amani Marshall had eight kills, Wolford had 23 assists and five assisted blocks and Dehart had 18 digs to lead the Trojans (4-8, 3-4).

Highland def. Northmor 25-16, 25-6, 25-11

Emma West served Highland to 11 straight points in the second set with three aces and the Scots rolled to a straight-set win over Northmor in KMAC play on Sept. 22 in Sparta.

The Scots (13-0, 7-0), ranked third in the latest coaches’ poll in Division II, got 11 kills by Makenna Belcher and 10 kills and a pair of aces by Kendall Stover to lead the way.

Northmor def. Centerburg 25-15, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17

Gracie Wolford had 13 assists and Savannah Dehart had 12 digs to lead Centerburg, which was downed in four sets at Northmor in KMAC play on Sept. 24.

From Sept. 24

Highland def. East Knox 25-2, 25-15, 25-13 on Sept. 24; Cardington-Lincoln def. Fredericktown 25-7, 25-19, 25-22

BOYS SOCCER

Mount Vernon 5, West Holmes 0

Bryce Wiles scored two goals, including the only one Mount Vernon needed in a 5-0 victory over West Holmes on Sept. 22 at Yellow Jacket Stadium.

Isaiah Jones, Mays Gunderson and Parker Gantt also tallied goals for the Yellow Jackets (6-4-1, 2-2), who are 3-0-1 in their last four games.

Andrew White had two assists and Christian Dean stopped five shots in goal for Mount Vernon.

AJ Jones had 11 saves for the Knights (4-5-1, 1-3).

GIRLS TENNIS

Mount Vernon 3, Lexington 260 s

Marah Staats returned to form with a win and Mount Vernon girls’ tennis team swept doubles action to pick up a 3-2 victory over host Lexington in Ohio Cardinal Conference play on Sept. 22.

Lexington won both first and second singles matches (Gracie Pfeiffer over Justine Hull 6-0, 6-0 and Kadence Hines over Lucy Ogle (6-1, 6-1) to take a 2-0 lead.

But Staats beat Sarah Grosse 6-4, 6-2 to get the Yellow Jackets rolling. The teams of Emma Annett and Anna Dinnen defeated Madison Carns and Evie Hostetler and Molly Clow and Jessie Gourley beat Kylie Diehl and Gabby Wallace by identical 6-3, 6-3 scores to give Mount Vernon the win.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mount Vernon 7, West Holmes 2

Stella Bainbridge’s hat trick led Mount Vernon to a lopsided 8-2 win at West Holmes in OCC play on Sept. 24 in Millersburg.

McKenna Brokaw had a pair of goals and an assist and Sydney Lyons added two goals for the Yellow Jackets (4-4, 2-2).

