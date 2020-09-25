Jackets start fast, hold off Rams

MANSFIELD – The Mount Vernon football team jumped out to a 23-0 lead in the first quarter and held off a late charge by host Mansfield Madison in a 30-26 victory in Ohio Cardinal Conference play Friday night at Startek Stadium.

Zach Thomas jump-started the Yellow Jackets (2-2, 2-2) with a blocked punt that was recovered by Alex Smith in the end zone for a touchdown for a 7-0 lead a little more than two minutes into the game.

Special teams set up the next score too. Punter Manny Durfee pinned the Rams deep with a 61-yard punt that rolled down to the 3. Ethan Laslo, Nate Stradley and others tackled Madison running back Isaac Brooks in the end zone for a safety on the next play and it was 9-0 Jackets with 7:10 remaining in the opening frame.

“It was a great start to the game,” Mount Vernon senior quarterback Britten Long said. “I didn’t really expect that. It was easy to get into the game. I know we were going to have to play hard because (Madison wasn’t) going to lay down.”

Jesse Foster caught a pair of balls for 32 yards, the latter of which was a swing pass that scored from 14 yards out and it was 16-0 Mount Vernon at the 4:40 mark of the first quarter.

Long hooked up with Foster on the first play of the next drive for a 67-yard pass play. Foster broke tackles and carried a defender for 10 yards. Two plays later, Long was in the end zone from 4 yards out to make it 23-0 with 1:34 left in the first.

“We got up early, but we could not find that next switch,” Mount Vernon coach Mike Kerr said. “We gotta be able to put it away. Kuddos to (Madison) for continuing to play. To go down the way they did and continue to work. That’s great on them. But we gotta find a way to put them away and finish teams off.”

Foster finished with three catches for 99 yards.

Jonny Askew carried four times for 75 yards and added 62 yards and a touchdown on three catches for the Yellow Jackets. The score came on a post route that went 55 yards, giving the Jackets a 30-6 lead early in the third quarter.

The Jackets gave Kerr some teachable moments.

Zach Mullins added another blocked punt on the following possession, but Mount Vernon couldn’t convert and turned it over on downs.

That’s when Madison made its move. Noah Barrett got behind the Jacket defense and hauled in a pass that ended up an 80-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Hutcheson on the Rams first play to cut their deficit to 30-13 late in the third.

Barrett led the Rams (0-5, 0-4) with three sacks on defense.

“We moved the ball offensively, but we gotta find a way to finish it off (in the red zone),” Kerr said. “I think that was the big thing. We had opportunities … we just weren’t able to finish them off. Last week, I thought we did a real good job in the red zone and this week, I thought we struggled a little bit.”

Madison got another score – a 12-yard touchdown pass from Hutcheson to Ian McGregor with 43 seconds left – and it was 30-20.

McGregor recovered the ensuing onside kick at Mount Vernon’s 40 and the Rams turned it into a touchdown from Hutcheson to Brooks with no time left on the clock.

Long finished with 174 yards on 8 of 19 passing with two touchdowns and an interception and AJ Keen carried 22 times for 67 yards for the Jackets.

“The line gave me pretty good protection,” Long said. “I always feel like I have a ton of time back there. Guys went out and caught the ball. It’s like pitch and catch when can throw the ball and know they’ll catch it.”

Hutchison finished 16-for-32 for 269 yards and four touchdowns, Brooks caught seven passes for 153 yards and two scores and Ethan Spillman had 58 yards on 13 carries for the Rams.

Next up, Mount Vernon heads back to Mansfield to take on Senior at Arlin Field next Friday at 7 p.m.

