Fall ball roundup: Statler, Hill lead Dumbaugh over Ariel

MOUNT VERNON GIRLS SOFTBALL LEAGUE

Dumbaugh 9, Ariel 1 (4)

Dumbaugh scored twice in the top of the first inning and never trailed in a 9-1 win in four innings over Ariel in 10U play on Sept. 23 at Memorial Park.

Morgan Stattler struck out eight batters and Sophie Hill hit a home run to lead Dumbaugh.

Kendall Melton had nine strikeouts for Ariel.

Absolute Love 17, JB Painting 13 (5)

Absolute Love rallied for six runs in the fourth inning to beat JB Painting 17-13 in five innings in 8U play on Sept. 23 at Memorial Park.

Tinley Boggs was one seven players with three hits apiece. Boggs doubled and drove in three runs to lead Absolute Love.

Adalynn Shephard had three hits and two RBIs to lead JB Painting.

Real Living 8, Park National Bank 3 (4)

Halie Mull (six strikeouts) and Olyvia Montalvo combined for a no-hitter in Real Living’s 8-3 win in four innings over Park National Bank in 10U play on Sept. 22 at Memorial Park.

Kenlie Moore had two hits and an RBI to lead Real Living.

Kenzie Staats had six strikeouts in the circle for Park National.

Wigal 10, Lady Amvets 3 (4)

Wigal put three runs on the board in the top of the first and never trailed in a 10-3 win over Lady Amvets in four innings in 12U play on Sept. 22 at Memorial Park.

Anna Daubert, Tiona Over and Ava Pullins had two hits apiece to lead Wigal. Daubert did her damage with two triples and Over had a pair of doubles.

Kaylynn Ott’s triple was one of only three Lady Amvets hits.

Elevated Hearing 18, Alan’s Auto 12 (4)

Elevated Hearing scored six times in the top of the fourth inning to outslug Alan’s Auto 18-12 in four innings in 8U play on Sept. 22 at Memorial Park.

Abby Parks had three hits, including a homer, to lead Elevated Hearing. She was one of four players who each had three hits.

Alan’s Auto also had four players with three hits apiece.

Mount Vernon Dental 17, Jon’s Plumbing & Heating 6 (5)

Six players had three hits each, and Mount Vernon Dental scored six runs in the first inning to cruise to a 17-6 win in five innings over Jon’s Plumbing & Heating in 8U play on Sept. 21 at Memorial Park.

Macie Moss and Jaylynn Riley hit three doubles apiece and Kennedy Edmonson crushed two home runs for MV Dental.

Emilee Evans had three hits, including a pair of triples, to highlight Jon’s.

Straight A Signs 8, Team Sports 5 (3)

Straight A Signs used a six-run first inning to roll to an 8-5 win over Team Sports in three innings in 10U action on Sept. 21 at Memorial Park.

Brooklyn Ashman had two hits and Aubri Cottrell struck out five to lead Straight A.

Jeanne Doll had six strikeouts for Team Sports.

KNOX COUNTY BABE RUTH FALL BALL LEAGUE

CES 19, Shoemaker Roofing 3 (5)

CES scored three runs in the first inning and never trailed in a 19-3, five-inning win over Shoemaker Roofing on Sept. 21.

Nathan Beatty had three hits, three RBIs and three runs to lead CES.

Toby Burak had two hits and two runs for Shoemaker.

Jobes Insurance 24, Amvets Post 95 5 (4)

Jobes Insurance blew up for 12 runs in the second inning and rolled to a 24-5 victory in four innings over Amvets Post 95 on Sept. 19.

Layne Mercer had four hits, including a pair of doubles, and five runs to lead Jobes.

Alex Awwiler had a pair of hits and scored twice for Amvets.

Details Auto Care 15, CES 3 (5)

Details Auto Care overcame an early deficit with 10 runs in the third to defeat CES 15-3 in five innings on Sept. 19.

Andy Andrews had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in three runs, and Mason Neighbarger struck out eight batters in four innings of relief for Details.

Nathan Beatty had two hits and two RBIs to lead CES.

Details Auto Care 10, Jobes Insurance 6

Details Auto Care scored eight runs in the fourth inning to beat Jobes Insurance 10-6 on Sept. 17.

Zack Mullins had two hits, including a double, and drove in four runs to lead Details.

Brady Shimplin doubled among two hits and scored twice to top Jobes.

