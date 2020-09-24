Ariel-Foundation Park 5th Anniversary Photo Contest winners announced

Thank you to all who voted for the People's Choice award for the park's 5th anniversary photo contest. Here are our… Posted by Ariel-Foundation Park on Saturday, September 12, 2020 Thank you to all who helped us celebrate the park's 5th anniversary through amazing images in our photo contest. We are thrilled to announce the winners today! Click to view the story and the winning images… Posted by Ariel-Foundation Park on Monday, September 14, 2020

The Foundation Park Conservancy recently named Nola Watkins and William Stokes winners in the youth category and Victoria Winningham and Tom Blackford winners in the adult category of the Ariel-Foundation Park 5th Anniversary Photo Contest.

From the 31 photos submitted for the adult category, Winningham, of Newark, was awarded Adult Best in Show and a $250 prize for “Ariel Sunrise,” a release issued on the foundation’s website said. Blackford, of Fredericktown, received Adult Second Place for “Aiming for the Moon!”

The youth category had three submissions, and jurors chose “Always Look Up” by Watkins for Youth Best in Show and a $100 prize, the release said. Stokes, of Walhonding, took home Youth Second Place with “My Dad at Sunset.”

Honorable Mentions were also awarded to Rachel Blevins, of Fredericktown, for “Bridging the Seasons;” to Laurie Stickney, of Urbana, for “Into the Light;” to Cherry Williams, of Columbus, for “Blue Glass Filter;” and to Kathleen Price, of Danville, for “On Golden Pond.”

While the main prizes were ultimately awarded by the contest jurors— who included Bill Ernst, art photographer; Carol Shurlow, photographer and long-time friend of the park; and Joshua Morrison, photographer for the Mount Vernon News— community members were also able to view all the submissions in a Facebook album and vote for a favorite. The full album can still be viewed at Facebook.com/ArielFoundationPark/posts/2783907441829007.

From the Facebook votes, two People’s Choice Awards were given: to Blevins for “Bridging the Seasons” and to Blackford for “Trees of Gold.”

Morrison was quoted in the release as saying that he was pleased to see so many people taking an interest in photography.

“Everything at Ariel-Foundation Park is a photo waiting to happen,” Morrison said. “From nature to art, from geese to metal sculptures, night or day, you’re not going to find a bad area to take a photo. The park is a great place for the amateur to the professional photographer to capture moments.”

More information about Ariel-Foundation Park, a 250-acre city park on the former grounds of the Pittsburgh Plate Glass factory, can be found at arielfoundationpark.org.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews