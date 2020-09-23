Jackets lose to Wooster as OCC tennis tournament nears

MOUNT VERNON – Wooster’s girls tennis team made up for the late arrival of their team bus by making short work of Mount Vernon in their Ohio Cardinal Conference match.

The Generals’ swept the Yellow Jackets 5-0 on Sept. 21 at Mount Vernon Nazarene University’s Ramser Courts.

“We kind of ran into two buzz saws in the OCC,” Mount Vernon coach Steve Tier said. “Last week it was Ashland, and this week it was Wooster. It’s been a tough go of it for the team, for now.”

Mount Vernon’s No. 2 singles player, Lucy Ogle, continues to improve, although Wooster’s Audrey Cochran defeated her, 6-2, 6-4.

“I remember playing (Cochran) last year,” Ogle said. “I remember her winning then and that her team was really good. I just tried to go into the match with a positive mindset. I would keep playing out every point— even if I was losing the game love-40, which happened a couple of times. I started figuring out how I could score in that second set. I had several points where I was able to bring her up to the net. Then I was able to lob it over her head.”

Mount Vernon’s No. 1 singles player, Justine Hull, lost to Wooster’s Sophia Mathur, 6-1, 6-1. The Jackets’ No. 3 singles player Marah Staats fell to Wooster’s Minnie Pozefsky, 6-0, 6-0. In doubles play, Wooster’s Emma Boreman and Alexia Kakanuru defeated Mount Vernon’s Emma Annett and Anna Dineen to win the No. 1 doubles, 6-2, 6-0. Wooster’s Macey Dillon and Lauren Anderson were (6-3, 6-1) winners over Mount Vernon’s No. 2 doubles team of Molly Clow and Leah Gourley.

“We had a really good match with Westerville North that we won last week,” Tier said. “After that, I thought we had built some momentum, but we just hit two of the harder opponents in our league.”

The OCC Girls’ Tennis Tournament starts this Saturday at 9 a.m. The singles competition will be held at Ramser Courts. The doubles matches will be held at Memorial Park. All finals for both singles and doubles will take place at Ramser Courts. Points will be earned by each position for advancement through the draw. Points earned in the tournament will be combined with points earned from dual matches during the season to determine a conference champion.

“There will be a tournament for each one of the positions,” Tier said. “First-singles players will have their own tournament, second will have theirs and so on. That also means each player will go against people that they have already played once this year.”

