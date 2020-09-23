Jackets girls soccer shows improvement against Lexington

GIRLS SOCCER

Lexington 1, Mount Vernon 0

Mount Vernon girls soccer coach Bill Lonsinger was very pleased with his team’s performance in a 1-0 loss to Lexington in Ohio Cardinal Conference play on Sept. 1 at Yellow Jacket Stadium in Mount Vernon.

“It was the best game we’ve played in four years,” Lonsinger said. “Last year, they beat us 10-0, so to lose 1-0 is an accomplishment. They outshot us (16-6), but we had the same amount of quality chances. We had two point-blank shots that we missed.”

Lexi Blasberg scored the game’s only goal, coming with 21:03 remaining in the second half.

Stella Bainbridge had a couple of chances to score in the second half. She hit the post on her first chance, which came off a feed by McKenna Brokaw.

Laura Lonsinger fed Bainbridge in front later in the half, but Lexington goalkeeper Eyan Underwood made the point-blank save.

Underwood stopped four shots for Lexington, and Madeline Henricksen had eight saves for the Jackets.

Highland 1, Lakewood 0

Emma Hinkle’s free kick was converted by Jade Disbennett to help Highland to a 1-0 win over Lakewood in non-league play on Sept. 19 in Sparta.

The Scots outshot the Lancers 16-2 in the game, earning goalkeeper Kayley Smith her first career shutout.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Centerburg def. Columbus Academy 24-26, 25-15, 25-10, 25-15

After dropping the first set, Centerburg came back strong and rolled to a four-set win at Columbus Academy in non-league play on Sept. 21.

Grace Wolford had 29 assists, Kennedi Glenn had six aces, Amani Marshall had eight kills, and Savannah Dehart had eight digs and five aces to lead the Trojans.

Stella Weisbrod and Taylor Scowden were also solid for Centerburg: Weisbrod tallied seven kills, seven digs and four aces; and Scowden had seven kills and three blocks.

Newark def. Utica 25-17, 25-19, 25-11

Utica couldn’t get going and fell in straight sets to host Newark in non-league play on Sept. 21.

Sydnie Tiebout and Emilee Ellis had nine digs apiece, Laini Crawmer had three blocks, and Lily Borem had four kills and two aces to lead Utica.

Lucas def. East Knox 25-16, 25-17, 25-11

Ellie Hagy had seven kills and nine digs to lead East Knox, but the Bulldogs fell in straight sets to Lucas on Sept. 19 in Howard.

Anjel Montgomery had three aces and Sydney Biggs added two for the Bulldogs, who got solid defensive performances by Madi Annett (10 digs) and Brenna Remy (eight digs).

Highland def. Big Walnut 25-12, 25-13, 25-20

Highland got an overall solid performance, serving up 14 aces in a non-league win over Big Walnut on Sept. 19 in Sparta.

Kendall Stover delivered five aces, had 12 kills and 15 digs to lead the Scots, who remained unbeaten at 12-0.

Makenna Belcher added 11 kills and three blocks, Zoya Winkelfoos had 14 assists and Ashlynn Belcher had 13 assists for Highland.

CROSS COUNTRY

Newark Invitational

Mount Vernon sophomore Sophie Zoldak ran a time of 21:41.1 to finish seventh out of 92 runners at the Newark Invitational at the Evans Athletic Complex in Newark on Sept. 19.

Zoldak led Yellow Jackets to a ninth-place finish (237 points) out of 11 teams, behind winner Pickerington North (70).

Sophomore Laura Brubaker (20:58.6) finished 12th and led Utica (275) to a 10th place finish overall.

Utica’s Jay Figgins (17:11.4) finished 11th in the boys race, which had 99 runners. Silas Buckenberger (26th, 17:47.5) and Brayden Ricketts (30th, 17:54.1) helped Utica finish eighth (190) out of 11 teams, behind winner Heath (52).

Logan Eggert (54th, 18:21.9) led Mount Vernon, which finished 11th overall (307).

KMAC Quad at Fredericktown

Fredericktown’s Thomas Caputo continued his winning ways, running a 15:37.8 to beat out 46 other runners at a KMAC quad between the Freddies, Northmor, Cardington-Lincoln and East Knox on Sept. 19 at Kokosing Dam in Fredericktown.

Caputo wasn’t alone. Titus Krabill (16:22.8), Evan France (16:50.38) and Xavier Platt (17:35.22) finished third, fourth and fifth and Grant Shrimplin (17:52.24) finished seventh to help the Freddies (20 points) beat the Golden Knights (58), Pirates (70) and Bulldogs (91).

Mason White (second, 15:53.63) led the Pirates and Samuel Whitney (sixth, 17:40.27).

Elsa Hoam ran a 19:15.4 to finish first place, beating out 44 other runners in the girls race.

But Northmor (48) had five runners finish in the top 13 to edge Cardington (55), Fredericktown (57) and East Knox (66).

Loey Hallabrin (19:25.96) finished second and Morgan White (20:57.1) finished fourth to lead the Pirates.

Taylor Severt (20:43.07) and Lillian Thomas (21:03.67) finished third and fifth, respectively, to lead the Bulldogs.

Macy Thorne (eighth, 21:22.61) and Sydney Wilson (ninth, 21:34.75) were also solid for the Freddies.

Riley Johnson (sixth, 21:10.7) and Lauren Johnson (seventh, 21:16.58) led the Golden Knights.

BOYS GOLF

Rodney Butt Classic

Beau Bridges fired an 87 and Ben Bridges and Byron Justice were close behind with 88s to lead Mount Vernon at the Rodney Butt Classic at Denison Golf Club in Granville.

Carter Carpenter and Cooper Carpenter each shot 90 to lead the Yellow Jackets, who tied with Westerville North for 15th place out of 19 teams with a score of 353.

Jon Green of Olentangy Orange shot a 72 to beat out 94 other golfers in the morning session. The Pioneers won the event with a 301.

BOYS SOCCER

Mount Vernon 1, Clear Fork 1

Mays Gunderson’s goal helped Mount Vernon earn a 1-1 draw with Clear Fork in non-league play on Sept. 19 at Yellow Jacket Stadium.

The draw was the first blemish on the Colts’ perfect record.

Chase Wortman scored Clear Fork’s only goal, and Luke Bailey and Griffin Blakley had three saves apiece for the Colts (7-0-1).

Christian Dean had five saves in goal for the Yellow Jackets (5-4-1), who are 2-0-1 in their last three matches.

Highland 6, Lakewood 0

Austin Smith celebrated Senior Day with two quick goals to stake Highland to a 2-0 lead against Lakewood.

The Scots added two more in the first half and rolled to a 6-0 win over the Lancers in non-league action Sept. 17 in Sparta.

Austin Smith tallied three goals overall and Ashton Smith assisted on two goals. Austin Ward, Hayden Styer and Caleb Hunter also scored goals for the Scot; and Xavier Privette had a helper.

