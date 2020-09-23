Coed softball roundup: TJ Thorpe’s Trucking rolls to ‘A’ Division title

‘A’ DIVISION TOURNAMENT

TJ Thorpe’s Trucking 15, Honey Buckets 4 (6)

JD Orr and Ben Harrod each homered to lead TJ Thorpe’s Trucking, which had to overcome an early four-run deficit, to capture the ‘A’ Division tournament championship.

TJ Thorpe, which trailed 4-0 at the end of one, scored four in the second and four in the third and rolled form there.

Orr, Harrod and Kerra Clinedist had three hits apiece to lead TJ Thorpe.

Tommy Stevinson homered and Adam O’Bryan tripled. Each had two hits to lead Honey Buckets.

TJ Thorpe’s Trucking 8, Honey Buckets 1

Clinging to an 2-1 lead, TJ Thorpe’s Trucking scored four runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh to claim its place in the championship game with an 8-1 win over Honey Buckets.

Bryce Geiger hit a homer and a double among three hits to lead Thorpe’s. Dani Goeppinger also had three hits, including a double.

O’Bryan led Honey Buckets with two hits.

TJ Thorpe’s Trucking 10, G&C Floor Covering 2

TJ Thorpe’s Trucking scored three runs in the first inning and added to that lead on its way to a 10-2 win over G&C Floor Covering.

Geiger had four hits and Artie McAndrew hit two homers to lead Thorpe’s. Justin Snyder had two hits, including a homer, to lead G&C.

Honey Buckets 19, Liberty Lawn Care 6 (6)

Honey Buckets scored in every inning and never trailed in a 19-6 six-inning victory over Liberty Lawn Care.

Tommy Stevenson hit two home runs and had four hits, and Nate Davis hit for the cycle to lead Honey Buckets.

Lacie Ernest and Danielle Cozad had three hits apiece for Liberty.

ELIMINATION BRACKET

Honey Buckets 12, Fitmix 2 (6)

Honey Buckets scored two runs in the first inning and added on in a 12-2, six-inning victory over Fitmix. The win vaulted Honey Buckets into the title game.

O’Bryan, Brandon Davis and Katie Moore had three hits apiece to lead Honey Buckets.

Justin Shaw hit a home run and Josh Hall had two hits to lead Fitmix.

Fitmix 13, G&C Floor Covering 9 (6)

G&C Floor Covering scored seven runs in the top of the fourth inning to take the lead after trailing 6-0. But Fitmix came right back with three runs in the bottom half of the inning and never trailed again in a 13-9 win in six innings.

Josh Hall had four hits, including a home run, to lead Fitmix.

Garry Cooper had three hits, one a double, to lead G&C.

Fitmix 6, Liberty Lawn Care 5

Fitmix rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a walk-off 6-5 victory over Liberty Lawn Care.

Hall homered and had three hits to lead Fitmix. Lauren Nickels and Kyle Hagerman each also had three hits for Fitmix.

Allison Whaley had three hits, including a double, to lead Liberty.

G&C Floor Covering 4, Dream Team 2

G&C Floor Covering scored a run each in the third, fourth and fifth innings to down Dream Team 4-2.

Jordan Burson homered and doubled twice to lead G&C, and Austin Wyatt had three hits for Dream Team.

Dream Team 16, Complete Comfort 4 (6)

Dream Team struck for nine runs in the first inning and rolled to a 16-4 win in six innings over Complete Comfort.

Ray Hernandez had four hits, including a double, to lead Dream Team. McKenzie Altizer had three hits for Complete Comfort.

‘B’ DIVISION TOURNAMENT

Buckeye Crane 15, Dr. Abigail Elliot 10

Buckeye Crane rallied for three runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh to capture the ‘B’ Division championship.

Rachel Kennedy, Sam Yoder and Rachel Yoder had three hits apiece to lead Buckeye Crane, the Yoders each doubling twice.

Doug Neighbarger and Brooklyn Tipton had three hits apiece for Dr. Elliot.

Dr. Abigail Elliot 11, Buckeye Crane 9

Dr. Abigail Elliott scored three runs in the fifth inning and held off a late rally to beat Buckeye Crane 11-9 to force a second game for the ‘B’ Division championship.

Katie Mitchell had four hits to lead Dr. Elliot and Maria Marriston had three hits for Buckeye Crane, which scored six runs in the sixth and a run in the seventh before it ran out of gas.

Buckeye Crane 10, Dr. Abigail Elliot 9

Buckeye Crane scored twice in the sixth inning and twice more in the seventh to earn a comeback 10-9 win over Dr. Abigail Elliot. The win put Buckeye Crane in the championship game.

Kennedy, Owen Miller and Nelson Miller had three hits apiece to lead Buckeye Crane. Tim Garven did likewise for Dr. Elliot, which scored a run in the bottom half but came up short.

Buckeye Crane 16, Advancement Academy 14

Buckeye Crane outlasted Advancement Academy in a 16-14 slugfest.

Maria Hairston had five hits, including a pair of doubles, for Buckeye Crane. Breezy Butler had four hits for Advancement.

Dr. Abigail Elliot 22, A+ Autobrokers 10 (4)

Garven had four hits to lead Dr. Abigail Elliot, which scored six runs in the second inning to take the lead, rolling to a 22-10, four-inning win over A+ Autobrokers.

Four players had two hits apiece to lead A+.

ELIMINATION BRACKET

Dr. Abigail Elliot 16, Door 142 5

Dr. Abigail Elliot used a seven-run second inning to roll to a 16-5 win over Door 142. The victory put Dr. Elliot in the championship series.

Neighbarger and Garven each had four hits including a double to lead Dr. Elliot, and JJ Davis had a double and two singles to lead Door 142.

Door 142 5, Long’s Drive Thru 3

Door 142 scored four runs in the fourth inning to run by Long’s Drive Thru, 5-3.

Brandon Frye had two hits— a double and a triple— to lead Door 142. Vinny Fiorilli had three hits, including a triple, to top Long’s.

Long’s Drive Thru 13, A+ Autobrokers 11

Long’s Drive Thru scored in every inning. But it was three runs in the sixth inning that lifted Long’s to a 13-11 win over A+ Autobrokers.

Fiorelli had three hits, including two triples, and Devin Allnut had three hits, including a pair of doubles, to lead Long’s.

Jenny Walker, Amanda Whitt and Trever Dickerson had three hits apiece for A+.

Door 142 11, Advancement Academy 8

Door 142 scored twice in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh in a comeback 11-8 win over Advancement Academy.

Josh Davis had four hits for Door 142; and Seth Oyster, Mike Blanchard and Josh Kline had three hits apiece to lead Advancement.

