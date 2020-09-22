MOUNT VERNON – Walter Ray Mills, 83, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 15, 1937, in Drill, Virginia, the son of Walter and Rosa Belle (Brown) Mills. Ray proudly served in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1959.

Ray married Betty Wilson on Feb. 1, 1958, and shortly thereafter moved to Knox County where he was employed at Chattanooga Glass. Upon the closing of the glass company, Ray took employment with the Knox County Highway Department and retired from there in 1999.

Ray was a faithful member for 60 years of First Baptist Church in Mount Vernon. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, singing and playing the guitar. Ray took pleasure in singing and playing his guitar at local nursing homes so residents could enjoy live music. Most important to him was the quality time he had with his children and grandchildren.

Ray is survived by his loving wife, Betty (Wilson) Mills; his children, David Ray (Sharon) Mills of Gambier, Robin Anne Mills of Columbus and Julie Lynn (James) Mills of Columbus; grandchildren, Katie Hill, Angie Hatzifotinos, Jennifer Wilson and Ceree Mills; five great-grandchildren, Lelia, Laura, Lydia, Libby and Lanie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Ray was preceded in death by two brothers, Andy Mills and Ken Mills; and two sisters, Opal Crusenberry and June Seavolt.

A funeral service for Ray will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home, 619 E. High St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050, where friends may call from 12 noon until the time of service. A burial with military honors provided by the Knox County Joint Veterans Council will follow in Mound View Cemetery. Pastor Bill Barton will be officiating.

Memorial contributions in Ray’s name may be made to the First Baptist Church.

