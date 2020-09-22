MOUNT VERNON – Steven L. Davis, 52, of Mount Vernon, passed away Sept. 21, 2020, in Coshocton County, from injuries sustained in a work accident. He was born on April 27, 1968, in Mount Vernon, to Garnet (Hiles) Popham and the late Richard Davis.

Steve was a 1986 graduate of Utica High School. He was a member of the Utica Church of Christ, the St. Louisville Beagle Club, and Utica Masonic Lodge #291.

He is survived by his mother, Garnet (Dallas) Popham of Mount Vernon; his wife, Liz (Poling) Davis; several cousins; and his beloved dogs, Abby, Suzie and Bugs.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Davis.

A funeral service for Steve will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Utica Church of Christ, with Pastor Doug Swan officiating. Burial will follow in South Lawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church; located at 115 N. Central Ave., in Utica; where a Masonic service will begin at 7 p.m.

