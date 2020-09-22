UTICA – A funeral service for Linden E. Scheff, 101, of Utica, will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Utica Church of Christ, 115 N. Central Ave., Utica, with Doug Swan and Don Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Bell Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Linden was born on Jan. 28, 1919, in Batemantown, to the late Albert and Edna (Hair) Scheff. He went to be with the Lord on Sept. 18, 2020, passing away at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.

Linden was a farmer and worked in sales and service in Fredericktown. He took two years off from work to build a new home for his in-laws. He returned to work at Mount Vernon Farmer Exchange and retired from there.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Leona Heslip of Fredericktown; and his wife, Annetta (VanWinkle) Scheff of Utica.

Linden is survived by many special friends, including Marty James of Mount Vernon and the Larry Frieseland family of Utica. He will be missed by his many friends. Linden was a fine gentleman. He enjoyed woodworking, making stained-glass projects and socializing with his many friends. He also loved golf and watching the Buckeye football games. He was a long-time member of the Utica Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Utica Church of Christ, 115 N. Central Ave., P.O. Box 532, Utica, OH 43080.

