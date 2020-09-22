MOUNT VERNON – James E. Coyer, 70, of Mount Vernon, passed away Saturday morning, Sept. 19, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on Jan. 8, 1950, in Matewan, West Virginia, to the late Otis Wallace and Gertrude (Kennedy) Wallace.

Jim was a member of the VFW in Mount Gilead and the Ford Club in Columbus. He enjoyed collecting cars, watching NASCAR, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Browns and Indians, and the Cincinnati Bengals. James was a huge Elvis fan, having made several trips to Graceland and many pictures with Elvis impersonators. His greatest passion in life was spending time with his family making memories they will remember for a lifetime.

Jim is survived by his children, Jenny Martindale and her husband, Todd, of Centerburg and Jamie Grubaugh and her husband, Bill Berger, of Mount Vernon; grandchildren, Taylor, Miranda, Makaila, Makenna, Lance and Austin; and great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Barrett and Jaxson; his faithful companion of over 20 years, Jenny Skaggs; the mother of his children, Jackie Mahinck; and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister Ava Maynard; and a brother, Bill Wallace.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home, 201 Newark Road, Mount Vernon. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, in Friendship Cemetery near Mount Vernon.

“Jim has left the building.”