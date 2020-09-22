MOUNT VERNON – Jack L. Vernon, 78, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born on Aug. 14, 1942, in Mount Vernon, the son of Lawrence and Cecil (Whetsel) Vernon. He was a kind and tender-hearted man, always willing to give a handshake and a smile. Jack touched many lives over the years and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Jack proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam as a medic. After the war, Jack continued to follow his passion for helping others and became a paramedic for the life support/paramedic services of Mercy and Martin Memorial Hospitals. He later became a Respiratory Therapist for Knox Community Hospital, then later retiring from Jeld-Wen Windows.

Jack was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in Mount Vernon. The greatest joy in Jack’s life was his family, he absolutely loved spending time with his wife Barbara and their family. Don’t forget his love for the Buckeyes!!! “OH-IO”

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Barbara (Conkle/Holt) Vernon; his children, Amy Camillo, Jeffrey (Mandy) Holt and Travis (Rebecca) Holt; grandchildren, Nicholas Camillo, Jacob Camillo, AJ Camillo, Brandon Holt, Emily Holt, Shelby Holt, Brittney Holt, Dariane Holt, Ethan Holt, McKenzie Holt and Elliot Holt; and siblings, Martha Criss and Will (Charlotte) Vernon.

Besides his parents, Jack was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Natalie Camillo; a brother, Herb Vernon; and a sister, Edith Skeen.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, beginning at noon at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home, 201 Newark Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial with military honors provided by the Knox County Joint Veterans Council will follow in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens. Pastor Bill Barton will be officiating.

Memorial contributions in Jack’s name may be made to Hospice of Knox County or Knox County Veterans Services.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Jack L. Vernon.