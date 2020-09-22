MOUNT VERNON – Gladola Todd-Driftmyer, 91, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in Mount Vernon. She was born on March 23, 1929, in Nancy, Kentucky, to the late Thomas W. and Grace B. (Rogers) Todd.

Gladola was raised on a farm with ten brothers and sisters in the Lake Cumberland area of southern Kentucky. She was the valedictorian of her senior class. Gladola and Clarence Driftmyer started dating while attending God’s Bible School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Gladola’s adult life started in earnest when she and Clarence Driftmyer were married in 1955. They spent the next 45 years in passionate service to people through ministry at the Church of the Nazarene congregations. During those many years of ministry, Gladola was known as a charming and devoted friend to everyone she met. She was always looking for ways to help others and the church family she deeply loved.

Outside of church, one of her great passions of life was flowers. She was an active member of flower clubs and won many flower arrangement awards over the years. Gladola had numerous flower beds around her retirement home, and they were some of the great joys of her retirement years. She will be greatly missed by her family.

Gladola is survived by her sons, Paul (Pamela) Driftmyer and Mark Driftmyer; sisters, Freda Kenny and Lois Baumgardner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Gladola was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; brothers, Omer, Paul, John, Edgar and Thomas Todd; and sisters, Gladys Hines and Marie Mason.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, from 11 to noon; with a funeral service starting at noon at Lakeholm Church of the Nazarene; 16001 Glen Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050; with Pastor Scott Sharpes and Pastor Bob Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons Bible International.

