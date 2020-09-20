Mount Vernon’s Lustron home rededicated 70 years to the day

Original plans called for the house to be moved, but Gottke announced that it would remain on Lamartine Street. The Landmarks Foundation purchased the house in 2018.

“Originally, we wanted to move it. We talked to people and, ‘How do you move that?'” Gottke said to the Mount Vernon News. “‘It just unscrews, what’s the problem?’ Moving it wasn’t an option.

“We’re going to keep it here, where it’s always been anyway, we don’t want to sell it and we don’t want to do a long-term rental type thing. We’re going to try to keep a community asset. We’re going to have everything totally redone, rehab it. We’re going to try and furnish it in 50s kind of stuff.”

Community partners are already getting involved, Cindy Sperry, the facilitator of the restoration, said. Richardson Glass was able to redo the glazing on the windows and has replaced several panes of glass. The Boy Scouts, Knox County Career Center students, and the Master Gardeners also want to contribute.