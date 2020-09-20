Mount Vernon’s Lustron home rededicated 70 years to the day

MOUNT VERNON – Seventy years to the day, the Lustron home on Lamartine Street in Mount Vernon was rededicated with a blessing by an ancestor of the original homeowner/builder.
The Knox County Landmarks Foundation President Jeff Gottke started the ceremony with a brief recap of the history of the Lustron house, a World War II-era home made entirely of metal in Whitehall, Ohio. Approximately 200 remain in the state, with under 2,000 across the country and in South America.
The Mount Vernon home is unique in that it was the Westchester-style home, painted yellow, with a serial number of 2527, constructed all of metal.
Original plans called for the house to be moved, but Gottke announced that it would remain on Lamartine Street. The Landmarks Foundation purchased the house in 2018.
“Originally, we wanted to move it. We talked to people and, ‘How do you move that?'” Gottke said to the Mount Vernon News. “‘It just unscrews, what’s the problem?’ Moving it wasn’t an option.
“We’re going to keep it here, where it’s always been anyway, we don’t want to sell it and we don’t want to do a long-term rental type thing. We’re going to try to keep a community asset. We’re going to have everything totally redone, rehab it. We’re going to try and furnish it in 50s kind of stuff.”
Community partners are already getting involved, Cindy Sperry, the facilitator of the restoration, said. Richardson Glass was able to redo the glazing on the windows and has replaced several panes of glass. The Boy Scouts, Knox County Career Center students, and the Master Gardeners also want to contribute.
“We have a long list of people that have already done stuff here,” Sperry told the News.
Linda Jonsson shared her memories of her grandparents, Harold and Stella Bell, and time spent at Lustron house. A resident of Marion but a former resident of Mount Vernon, Jonsson shared family stories and the origins of the house.
“It was my grandfather, my father and my uncle that built, constructed, the house,” Jonsson said. “My father had an engineering degree, and my grandfather had studied engineering at Denison. My uncle Bernard was a contractor in town. So between the three of them, they decided they could build and construct this house.”
The home was built for Harold’s wife, Stella, due to a medical condition that left her using a wheelchair.
“She dearly loved this house,” Jonsson said. “I remember her telling me, ‘Honey, if I ever leave this house I’m never coming back’; and she didn’t.”
Jonsson read a blessing that was read on Sept. 17, 1950, when the home was completed. Family members were able to tour the home and hear about the rehabilitation plans.
Gottke said they hope to have the work completed by the end of the year.
