Kokosing River cleanup starts this morning

Volunteers from across Mount Vernon headed to the Kokosing River this Saturday morning for the annual cleanup.

Mayor Matt Starr said they will start at the Mount Vernon Avenue bridge and working their way east in the water and on the embankments.

“It should be a brisk morning, but we are going to be cleaning up the river. And that’s always a fun thing to do,” he said.

Starr noted that the city began work on its strategic plan on Thursday with its first steering committee meeting.

“This is a big thing because it’s really going to help us develop a mission, a vision, our guiding principles and, of course, goals and activities to achieve those goals as to what Mount Vernon is to be in the next 10 years,” he told the Mount Vernon News. “Anybody who wants to be a part of this is going to have a chance.”

Flashing traffic lights part of test

Motorists who see flashing lights at intersections should slow down. It’s part of intersection conflict monitoring.

Traffic signal poles will go up next week at the South Main and Vine streets intersection.

Vehicles can no longer turn left from West Street onto West High. Few wanted to do that, with more westbound motorists wanting to turn left into the Dunkin Donuts. The change was made after discussions with nearby businesses.

The Street Department completed sweepings, disposing of 150 tons. They also trimmed trees and weeds in alleys and rights of way.

Water and sewer line installations

The Water & Sewer Department completed a manhole and sewer line installation on Fountain Street. After the ground settles it will be patched; Mathias Orndorf, public utility director, said.

On Monday or Tuesday, service line installation begins on Sandusky Street between Calhoun and Curtis, with one lane of traffic closed.

Bid openings for engineering

Bids will be opened for Phillips Drive stream bank work next week.

“We are going to be paying very close attention to that so we can make sure we keep that embankment structurally sound,” Starr said.

The waterline connection on Dogwood Terrace and Upland Terrace has begun and will take several weeks.

Dirt Dog Excavating had the winning bid of $463,169— more than $84,000 lower than the closest bidder— for water line installation on Sandusky from Franklin to Norton.

