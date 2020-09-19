Football roundup: Parker’s big night lead Devils to third straight win

Deion Parker scored on a 3-yard run 35 seconds into the game to give the Danville football team a 7-0 lead. The Blue Devils never trailed after in a 14-12 win at Northmor in Knox Morrow Athletic Conference play Friday night in Galion.

Parker, who was set up on the score by a Walker Weckesser kickoff return to the Northmor’s 8, ran for 178 yards on 22 carries to lead Danville (3-1, 3-1), which has won three straight games. Levi Lyons scored the Devils’ other touchdown, a 1-yard run in the third quarter.

Max Lower ran for 96 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries to lead the Golden Knights (1-3, 1-2).

Both teams continue league play Friday night at 7 p.m. Danville hosts Highland and Northmor visits Fredericktown.

East Knox 33, Cardington-Lincoln 18

Peyton Lester ran for three touchdowns and threw for another to lead East Knox back from an early deficit to down Cardington 33-18 in KMAC play Friday night in Cardington.

Lester threw for 175 yards on 14 of 22 with an interception and added 72 yards on the ground on 15 carries and Shane Knepp had two interceptions for the Bulldogs (3-1, 3-1).

Nate Hickman went 17-for-33 for 281 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Pirates (2-2, 2-2).

East Knox returns home next Friday to host Mount Gilead, while Cardington travels to Centerburg. Both league games are scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Fredericktown 28, Mount Gilead 22

Steven Tumbleson gashed through the defense for a 60-yard run with less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter to give host Fredericktown the lead for good in a 28-22 win over Mount Gilead.

Tumbleson and Jeremiah McKinley each rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown to lead the Freddies (1-3, 1-3), who built a 22-7 lead at the break before Mount Gilead (0-2, 0-2) came back to tie.

Tumbleson’s go-ahead score came on the first offensive play after the ensuing kickoff.

Next up, Fredericktown hosts Northmor and Mount Gilead travels to East Knox next Friday. Both KMAC matchups are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Lakewood 49, Utica 12

Zach Heckman gave Utica an early lead with a 35-yard touchdown. But host Lakewood ran off 41 straight points and rolled to a 49-12 win in Licking County League play Friday night.

Gunner Bowman found Clayton Cummons for a 28-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Cummons had to catches for 60 yards to lead Utica (0-4, 0-4).

The Lancers (2-2) tallied 362 yards of total offense, including 212 on the ground.

Next up, Utica hosts Watkins Memorial in LCL play Friday night at 7 p.m.

