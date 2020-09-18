Town and Country Garden Club honors Knox Community Hospital’s Stull

MOUNT VERNON – On Thursday afternoon, the Town and Country Garden Club awarded Ron Stull, director of Facilities and Construction at Knox Community Hospital (KCH), the 2020 Beautification Award. The annual award is given out by committee members Barbara Barry, Sarah Longaker, Wendy Fetters, Nancy Vail and chairperson Susan Givens. Stull, who has been with KCH for over 15 years, designs the various landscapes, picks the colors of the flowers and the locations of certain floral arrangements— even right down to choosing fragrances to give those utilizing the hospital campus a positive and thoughtful encounter.

