Town and Country Garden Club honors Knox Community Hospital’s Stull

Joshua Morrison/News Ron Stull, director of Facilities and Construction at Knox Community Hospital, holds the Town and Country Beautification Award outside the front entrance.
Ron Stull, director of Facilities and Construction at Knox Community Hospital, holds the Town and Country Beautification Award outside the front entrance.
Joshua Morrison/News Ron Stull, left, accepts the 2020 Beautification Award from Town and Country Garden Club's Susan Givens on Sept. 17, 2020, at Knox Community Hospital.
Ron Stull, left, accepts the 2020 Beautification Award from Town and Country Garden Club's Susan Givens on Sept. 17, 2020, at Knox Community Hospital.

MOUNT VERNON – On Thursday afternoon, the Town and Country Garden Club awarded Ron Stull, director of Facilities and Construction at Knox Community Hospital (KCH), the 2020 Beautification Award. The annual award is given out by committee members Barbara Barry, Sarah Longaker, Wendy Fetters, Nancy Vail and chairperson Susan Givens. Stull, who has been with KCH for over 15 years, designs the various landscapes, picks the colors of the flowers and the locations of certain floral arrangements— even right down to choosing fragrances to give those utilizing the hospital campus a positive and thoughtful encounter.

 

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

