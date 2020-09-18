MILLWOOD – Roger Van Dyke, 66, of Millwood, passed away Sept. 17, 2020.

He was born Dec. 8, 1953, in Mount Vernon, to Victor and Rose (Stiltner) Van Dyke.

Roger was a United State Army Veteran. He was a graduate of East Knox School and a life member of the AMVETS. He enjoyed camping and fishing.

He is survived by two sons, Ryan Van Dyke of Loudonville and Shane Van Dyke of Delaware; one sister, Joyce Walton of Mount Vernon; two brothers, Bill Van Dyke of Mount Vernon and Tim Van Dyke of Danville.

Besides his parents, Roger is preceded in death by two sisters, Vickie Porter and Janice Cline; a brother, Fred Van Dyke; two brothers-in-law, Max Walton and Jim Cline; and one sister-in-law, Judy Van Dyke.

Calling hours will be held at the Lasater Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 10-11 a.m., where the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the Knox County Joint Veterans Council.

Memorial contributions may be made to any hospice.

To share a memory or send condolences to the family, please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com.