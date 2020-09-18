BUTLER – Richard “Dick” Wyman passed away in his home on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

He was born Sept. 25, 1954, in Cleveland, to parents Bernard and Renee (Camin) Wyman. He graduated from Brush high school and continued to stay in touch with his childhood friends after graduation. Dick attended Ohio State University and quickly moved into diverse employments that included working for concert promotions and computer consulting in Ohio and Florida.

Dick’s talent for music was one of his greatest gifts. Those that knew him have likely seen him with his guitar in hand and have heard ‘that voice.’ He attended the North Bend Church of the Brethren in Butler and was active in anything that pertained to music. A man of great faith, he would engage anyone in a conversation about his love for our Father. His final weeks were spent making sure those he loved understood that he was ‘going home’ and that it was all good.

Dick loved Fishing with a capital F. Any chance that he had, he would be on a local lake or Lake Erie chasing the elusive Big One. Most conversations with Dick, regardless of friend or stranger, would end up with fishing stories.

Dick’s love affair with his grandchildren was undeniable. Although he was the ornery grandpa and a practical jokester, he cherished the time spent with them, teaching them and always ending the visit with laughter.

He is survived by his loving wife, Connie (Crunkilton) Wyman, whom he married in May 2002; daughter Renee (Corey) Johnston of Florida; step-sons Adam Parks and Andy (Katie) Parks; grandchildren, Jude Johnston, Reed Johnston, Cash Johnston, Alexis Parks, Alleah Parks, Abby Parks, Aiden Parks and Cora Parks; sister Penny Wyman; and many extended family and dear friends.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service honoring Dick’s life will be held Monday, Sept. 21, at North Bend Church of the Brethren, in Butler, and will begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Patrick Bailey will officiate.

Contributions to the Royal Family Kids Camp, (c/o North Bend Church of the Brethren) may be brought or sent to the funeral home.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Dick’s family and encourages you to share a memory or message of condolence at SnyderFuneralHomes.com.