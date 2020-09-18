Fall ball roundup: Montalvo, Mull solid pitching lead Real Living over Ariel

MOUNT VERNON GIRLS SOFTBALL LEAGUE

Real Living 8, Ariel 3 (4)

Olyvia Montalvo struck out six batters and Hall Mull struck out five to lead Real Living to an 8-3 win in four innings over Ariel in 10U play on Sept. 10 at Memorial Park.

Kenlie Moore had a homer and a triple and drove in two runs to lead Real Living.

Kendall Melton struck out eight batters for Ariel.

Alan’s Auto 23, Jon’s Plumbing & Heating 6 (5)

Alan’s Auto scored five runs in the first inning and rolled to a 23-6 victory over Jon’s Plumbing & Heating in five innings in 8U play on Sept. 10 at Memorial Park.

Stella Squires drove in four runs on three hits; and Paisley Platt had four hits, including a homer and two doubles, and drove in three runs to lead Alan’s.

Carmen Myers had three hits and an RBI to lead Jon’s.

Wigal Orthodontics 8, Seavolt’s Studio 7 (5)

Seavolt’s Studio scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning to take the lead. But Wigal Orthodontics came back with two of its own in the bottom half of the inning to win 8-7 in 12U play on Sept. 9 at Memorial Park.

Kat Joslin struck out seven batters and Macy Cotsamire and Andrea Ellis recorded two hits apiece to lead Wigal.

Madelyn Tocheff had three hits, including a pair of doubles, to lead Seavolt’s.

Mount Vernon Dental 10, Absolute Love 7 (5)

Mount Vernon Dental struck for four runs in the top of the fifth inning to earn a 10-7 victory over Absolute Love in 8U action on Sept. 9 at Memorial Park.

Kennedy Edmonson, Evlee Rine, Adelle Curry and Emma Ridenour each had three hits to lead MV Dental.

Jordyn Plumly and Tinley Boggs had three hits apiece to top Absolute Love.

Dumbaugh Insurance 5, Straight A Signs 3 (6)

Morgan Statler struck out 15 batters in a complete-game effort to lead Dumbaugh Insurance to a 5-3 win in six innings over Straight A Signs in 10U play on Sept. 9 at Memorial Park.

Aubri Cotrell racked up the strikeouts for Straight A Signs, recording 11 in the setback.

Park National Bank 15, Team Sports 3 (3)

Park National Bank came out swinging with six runs in the first inning and rolled to a 15-3 victory in three innings over Team Sports in 10U play on Sept. 8 at Memorial Park.

Zoey Neitzelt had three hits, including a pair of doubles, to lead Park National.

Lady Amvets 10, Seavolt’s Studio 4 (4)

Lindsey Colkins had two hits, both doubles, to lead Lady Amvets to a 10-4 win in four innings over Seavolt’s Studio in 12U play on Sept. 8 at Memorial Park.

Holly Price recorded five strikeouts to lead Lady Amvets in the circle, and Kat Joslin struck out six in the circle for Seavolt’s.

Elevated Hearing 23, JB Painting 13 (5)

Elevated Hearing scored 19 runs over the final three innings to win beat JB Painting 23-13 in a five-inning slugfest in 8U play on Sept. 8 at Memorial Park.

Ellie Howard had three hits, a homer and two doubles.

Addy Delegrange had four hits to lead JB Painting.

KNOX COUNTY BABE RUTH FALL BALL LEAGUE

Amvets Post 95 16, Shoemaker Roofing 8 (6)

Amvets Post 95 scored nine runs in the fourth inning and held off a late charge by Shoemaker Roofing to win 16-8 in six innings on Sept. 15.

Clay Bristow drove in three runs and Zachary Johnson allowed one earned run over three innings for Amvets.

Brady Quinn drove in two runs and scored a run on one hit for Shoemaker.

Amvets Post 95 14, CES 4 (5)

Amvets Post 95 scored seven times in the fifth inning to put away CES in a 14-4, five-inning victory on Sept. 14.

Zachary Calbert had a triple, a double and a walk; scoring three runs and driving in two in three plate appearances for Amvets.

Carder Wasam had a hit, a run and an RBI to lead CES.

Details Auto Care 23, Shoemaker Roofing 2 (5)

Mason Moore scored four runs and drove in two on three hits and two walks to lead Details Auto Care to a 23-2 win over Shoemaker Roofing in five innings on Sept. 12.

Lee Davis had a pair of hits to lead Shoemaker.

