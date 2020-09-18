MOUNT VERNON – Eloise Kanuckle Dickenson, 90, of Mount Vernon died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Brookdale-Westerville.

She was born April 5, 1930,in Coshocton County to the late Theodore Alexander and Sylvia M. (Hains) Cullison Secrest.

Eloise was retired from Wise Jewelers in Mount Vernon and was the former owner of Eloise’s Drive-In Restaurant in Mount Vernon.

She is survived by her son, Larry D. (Pam) Kanuckle of Gahanna; granchildren, Cheryl L. Kanuckle of Gahanna and Sondra O. (Paul) Bryson of Blacklick; a great-granddaughter, Oneita; sisters-in-law, Joan (Ray) Fitch of Coshocton and Colleen (Alan) Allman of Phoenix, Arizona; a cousin, Betty Lou Garveick of Coshocton; stepnephews, Dwight and Steven Farmer; stepniece, Suzanne (Scott) Dapprich; and other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Eloise is preceded in death by her first husband, Russell N. Kanuckle, whom she married on Nov. 22, 1948 (he died Aug. 16, 1984). She is also preceded in death by her former husband, Eldon “Budd” Dickenson; stepmother, Zella Cullison; and stepsister, Sandra Farmer.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m. at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Ron Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery at Warsaw. Visitation is one hour prior to the service on Monday. Capacity is limited, and all guests will be required to wear a face covering. Visit www.fischerfuneralhome.com.