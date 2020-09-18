COVID-19 cases “level off” in Knox County, but health officials urge citizens to remain alert

MOUNT VERNON – COVID-19 cases have “leveled off” in Knox County from earlier this summer; but the virus persists with positive cases, averaging one a day, Knox Public Health reported Wednesday.

There have been a total of 270 cases of COVID-19 in Knox County, 44 hospitalizations, and 15 deaths. So far in September, there have been 21 cases. There were 61 in August and 139 in July.

“The July number was high due to an outbreak at a nursing home and increased community spread from summer activities, July 4th holiday and family get-togethers,” Pam Palm, spokeswoman for Knox Public Health, told the Mount Vernon News. The nursing home outbreak infected 50 residents, 19 staff members, and caused nine deaths.

Palm noted that the majority of Knox County cases have been caused by community spread.

“We are happy to see that the number of COVID-19 cases has decreased and is remaining stable,” County Health Commissioner Julie Miller said in a statement to the News. “However, I want the Knox County community to stay alert and stay prepared. With schools back in session and fall events and gatherings beginning to take place, we need to continue to wear our masks, practice physical distancing, practice good hand hygiene and stay healthy.”

She also encouraged healthy residents who are able to get a flu vaccination.

All five public school districts in Knox County have reopened; along with private and parochial schools, a college and a university. So far, school reopenings have not led to a surge in cases.

“Of the 21 COVID-19 cases so far in September, only one is a public-school student,” Palm said. “There are eight cases involving college students and staff. The college total includes students and staff from institutions located in Knox County as well as local students going to school outside the county, but returning to Knox County to recover.”

One reason the number of cases has dropped is because fewer people are being tested, the County said. In the summer, more than 175 people each week were being tested, but that has now dropped to below 50.

The County offers free testing by appointment. To schedule, call 740-399-8014 and leave your name and number. You will receive a call back to schedule an appointment.

Mount Vernon has experienced the most Knox County COVID-19 cases, the County said.

There have been 140,518 COVID-19 cases in Ohio and 4,555 deaths, the state reported.

