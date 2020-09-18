College roundup: Munoz Reyes honored by NCAC

Kenyon men’s soccer player Tomas Munoz Reyes took home the North Coast Athletic Conference’s Student-Athlete of the Week honor, the school reported this week.

The honor is given to “student-athletes who excel in areas which include academics, community service, perseverance and leadership,” a release issued on the school’s website said.

The honor is given out by the NCAC’s Student Advisory Committee in lieu of the normal Athlete of the Week awards after sports were canceled this fall by the league.

Munoz Reyes, a junior and native of Lo Barnechea, Chile, is one of two upperclassmen on the Kenyon campus; which is open to freshmen, sophomores and international students. He’s been helping the underclassmen in workouts this fall.

Munoz Reyes has seven goals and four assists in 36 matches over his two seasons with the Lords.

He suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Lords’ final regular season game, a 4-0 win over DePauw on Nov. 2, 2019.

Kenyon finished the year 19-2-2, with NCAC regular season and tournament championships, before falling to Montclair State in overtime in the third round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Townsend earns Crossroads Player of the Week honors

Sophomore Sarah Townsend scored three goals for the Mount Vernon Nazarene women’s soccer team in a 7-0, season-opening win at Rio Grande on Sept. 12.

The hat trick earned the sophomore Crossroads League Offensive Player of the Week.

MVNU 1, Spring Arbor 0

Alexa Skal’s penalty kick in the 78th minute helped MVNU force a 1-1 draw with Spring Arbor to open Crossroads League action Sept. 16 in Mount Vernon.

Samantha Tracey saved seven shots, allowing only a Lexi Ponstein goal in the 34th minute for Spring Arbor.

Lilly Jakuszewski stopped three shots in goal for Spring Arbor.

The Cougars stand at 1-0-1 overall and 0-0-1 in the Crossroads League so far this season.

MEN’S SOCCER

Joshua Orecchio took advantage of a penalty kick to give the Mount Vernon Nazarene men’s soccer team the only goal it needed in a 1-0 victory at Spring Arbor to open Crossroads League play Sept. 16 in Spring Arbor, Mich.

Christopher Banfi stopped five shots in goal for Spring Arbor and Joshua Dunn had three saves for MVNU.

MEN’S GOLF

Michael Hahn fired a 73 and Brandon Main shot a 77 on the second day to help the Mount Vernon Nazarene men’s golf team to an sixth-place finish out of eight teams at the Malone-Glenmoor Invitational Sept. 14-15 at Glenmoor Country Club in Canton.

Hahn finished with a two-day score of 236, and Main and Brock Dettmer each shot a 242 for the Cougars in their season-opener.

MVNU finished with a total score of 967 behind first-place Malone (900).

