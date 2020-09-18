Coed softball roundup: Murphy, Walters slug A+ Autobroker’s to victory

B TOURNAMENT SECOND ROUND

A+ Autobroker’s 10, Door 142 6

A+ Autobroker’s scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat Door 142 10-6.

Diane Murphy homered and doubled among three hits and Jenny Walters also had three hits to lead A+.

Ray Ray Burkett had three hits, including a triple, and Kenzie Davis had three hits to lead Door 142.

Dr. Abigail Elliot 15, Double “A” Outdoor Wear 8

Dr. Abigail Elliot struck for six runs in the sixth inning and added three more in the seventh to roll to a 15-8 victory over Double “A” Outdoor Wear.

Doug Neighbarger doubled and tripled and Mark Poland hit a double among their four hits apiece to lead Dr. Elliot.

Chase Darr had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and Darynne Breighner had three hits to lead Double “A”.

Buckeye Crane 15, Presley Construction 9

Buckeye Crane scored six runs in the first inning and added seven in the fourth before holding off a late rally by Presley Construction to win 15-9.

Rachel Kennedy, Jared Stover and Lexi Patel had three hits apiece to lead Buckeye Crane. Shawn Maxwell and Jason Strickler also had three hits apiece for Presley.

Advancement Academy 14, Long’s Drive Thru 10

Advancement Academy scored all of its runs over the first four innings and held off a late rally by Long’s Drive Thru to win a 14-10 slugfest.

Mike Blanchard doubled twice and Luke Clark once among three hits apiece to lead Advancement.

Matt Brady had two hits, including a home run to lead Long’s.

FIRST ROUND

Double A Outdoor Wear 11, Concepts in Community Living 8

Double A built a 6-0 lead and led by as many as nine runs. But Concepts in Community Living rallied for six runs over the final two innings before running out of gas, falling 11-8.

Chase Darr had four hits, including a double and a triple to lead Double A and Brody Blubaugh had four hits, including a double to lead Concepts.

Presley Construction 13, Foster’s Pharmacy 0 (5)

Presley Construction scored three runs in the first inning and rolled to a 13-0, five-inning victory over Foster’s Pharmacy.

Anthony Whitt had a pair of doubles and three hits overall to lead Presley and Richie Blubaugh and Evan Edwards each doubled to lead Foster’s.

Long’s Drive Thru 18, Ballz & Dollz 3 (5)

Long’s Drive Thru scored twice in the first inning and never trailed in an 18-3 victory in five innings over Ballz & Dollz.

Devin Allnut homered and doubled twice and Keith Branenberg also had three hits, including a double, to lead Long’s.

Brett West and Marissa Speer had two hits apiece to lead Ballz & Dollz.

ELIMINATION BRACKET FIRST ROUND

Door 142, Foster’s Pharmacy 0 (5)

Door 142 scored nine times in the first inning and never looked back, beating Foster’s Pharmacy 23-0 in five innings.

Four players had three hits apiece for Door 142, led by Josh Davis, who doubled three times.

Richie Blubaugh had two hits, including a double to lead Fosters.

Double “A” Outdoor Wear 16, Ballz & Dollz 8

Ballz & Dollz rallied within one run of an early six-run deficit. But Double “A” Outdoor Wear scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and rolled to a 16-8 victory.

John Riggins doubled three times among four hits and Chase Darr also had four hits, including a double, to lead Double “A”.

Brett West had three hits, including a pair of doubles, to lead Ballz & Dollz.

Long’s Drive Thru 17, Concepts in Community Living 7 (6)

Long’s scored nine runs over its final two times to the plate to put away Concepts 17-7 in six innings.

Devin Allnutt homered, doubled and singled and Ashley Tanner also had three hits to lead Long’s.

Haelea Fawcett, Dylan Colopy and Jeremy Sesco each had two hits, including a double, to lead Concepts.

ELIMINATION BRACKET SECOND ROUND

Door 142 9, Double “A” Outdoor Wear 7

Double “A” rallied for five runs in the seventh inning, but came up short in a 9-7 loss to Door 142.

MacKenzie Montgomery and JJ Davis had three hits apiece for Door 142, which scored three runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach.

John Riggins had three hits to lead Double “A”.

Long’s Drive Thru 14, Presley Construction 13

Presley took the lead with a run in the top of the sixth inning. But Long’s rallied for two in the bottom half to outslug Presley 14-13.

Jim Stulka had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and Chelsea Brady also had three hits, including one double to lead Long’s.

Steph Bakley had four hits for Presley.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews