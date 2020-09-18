Coed softball roundup: Honey Buckets rolls in “A” Division tourney

Honey Buckets 12, Dream Team 0 (5)

For two innings, Honey Buckets and Dream Team were scoreless. But Honey Buckets erupted for six runs in the third inning and only added from there in a 12-0 win in five innings.

Seven players had multiple hits for Honey Buckets, led by Ethan Abel, who homered, and Brandon Davis, who doubled and tripled.

Ray Hernandez led Dream Team with three hits, including a triple.

Liberty Lawncare 24, Complete Comfort 11 (6)

Liberty Lawncare used 10 runs in the third inning and 10 runs in the fifth inning to roll to a 24-11 win over Complete Comfort in six innings.

Lacie Ernest, Kevin Ernest and Allison Whalley had four hits apiece for Liberty. Kevin Ernest doubled twice in his four hits.

Tyler Berger and Gatlin Ridgeway each homered for Complete Comfort. Berger had four hits and Ridgeway had three.

G&C Flooring 19, Fitmix 13

G&C Flooring scored 18 runs over its final four innings to roll to a 19-13 win over Fitmix.

Jordan Burson and Grace Dunland had five hits apiece for G&C. Three of Burson’s hits were doubles.

Josh Hall doubled twice and had four hits to tie Travis Holdbrook for the team lead for Fitmix.

TJ Thorpe Trucking 13, Bat Attitudes 3 (6)

TJ Thorpe took the lead for good in the fourth inning. But it was a seven-run sixth inning that put the game away in a 13-3 win in six.

Ben Harrod and Rachel Goeppinger each tripled and had three hits for TJ Thorpe.

Martin Stall tripled and had two hits for Bat Attitudes.

FIRST ROUND

Dream Team 11, Riverside Recovery 10

Dream Team rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Riverside Recovery, walk-off style, 11-10.

Anthony Miller and Ashley Wyatt each doubled twice and had three hits for Dream Team.

Cayleb Cole also had three hits for Riverside.

Bat Attitudes 14, Kelly’s Pizza 9

A five-run third inning ended up being the difference for Bat Attitude, who beat Kelly’s Pizza 13-9.

Tony Shearer had three hits, including a double and a triple. McKenna Montgomery and Dustin McDowell also had three hits for Bat Atitudes.

Cade Morningstar had four hits for Kelly’s.

ELIMINATION BRACKET SECOND ROUND

Fitmix 22, Riverside Recovery 3 (5)

Fitmix scored in every inning to roll to a lopsided 22-3 win over Riverside Recovery in five innings.

Trisha Swihart had four hits, including a double to lead Fitmix and Kenny Rucker had triple among two hits for Riverside.

FIRST ROUND

Riverside Recovery 20, Bat Attitudes 6 (5)

Riverside Recovery scored five runs in each of the final three innings to roll to a 20-6, five-inning win over Bat Attitudes.

Colton Landis hit a home run, tripled twice and had four hits to lead Riverside.

Dustin McDowell and Kayla Riley had two hits apiece for Bat Attitudes.

