MOUNT VERNON – Claudette VM (Haines) Smith of Mount Vernon, formerly from Wilmington, passed away July 22, 2020.

Claudette is survived by four brothers, Ed (Ricki) Haines of Port St. Lucie, Florida, John Haines of Eaton, Ohio, Patrick (Sandy) Haines of Dayton, Ohio, Bill Haines of Huntersville, North Carolina; and a sister, Kay (Haines) Davis of Granite City, Illinois.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dad in February 1993, and Mom in February 2008.

Claudette was employed with Columbia Gas for several years until the company’s downsizing plans prompted her retirement in 1996. She was 55.

Claudette had no calling hours, funeral or graveside services. She is buried in St. Vincent Calvary Cemetery. Her passing was quite a surprise to her siblings who all loved her and respected her wishes to carry out her passing this way.

Submitted by Ed Haines.