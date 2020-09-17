Kenyon, MVNU ranked best in their class by US News

Two Knox County colleges were ranked by US News as best colleges with Kenyon College in Gambier ranked number 28 nationally among liberal arts colleges and Mount Vernon Nazarene Univ. (MVNU) in Mount Vernon No. 71 in regional Midwest universities.

MVNU also ranked number 25th as a top performer in “social mobility” educating low-income students and 192nd for its engineering programs.

MVNU is described as a Christian liberal arts university offering a variety of bachelor’s and master’s degree programs . Popular majors on the campus include nursing, social work and youth services.

“We live in a world in need of action-takers,” the MVNU website boasts. “Individuals who want to make a real difference, who are passionate about serving others, whose lives are bursts of light in the darkness. You can be that light, and MVNU can help you shine forth.”

The University has a total undergraduate population of 1,816 students with 39% of them male and 61% female.

Ashley Weber a communications sciences and disorders major said the MVNU experience has been a great plus.

“MVNU has provided so many opportunities for me to grow in my faith, inside and outside of the classroom,” she was quoted on the university website.

The Dean of MVNU is Dr. Yvonne Schultz.

Kenyon College with an undergrad population of 1,747 is billed as a private institution in a rural setting and was also ranked at number 11 for best undergraduate teaching among liberal arts colleges and 58th best in value for money spent.

The college’s website boasts “We set high academic standards and look for talented students who love learning. Small classes, dedicated teachers, and friendly give-and-take set the tone. Kenyon welcomes curiosity, creativity, intellectual ambition, and an openness to new ideas. We see learning as a challenging, deeply rewarding, and profoundly important activity, to be shared in a spirit of collaboration.”

Popular majors at the college include English language and literature, economics, history, political science, government and psychology.

A student satisfaction survey reported a 91% margin.

A student who identified herself as Laura on the website unigo.com said she liked the college’s close-knit student-faculty relationship and country-like setting.

“I absolutely love it,” she said. “The community is close-knit, your professors will all know you by name, and the athletic facility is gorgeous. There are so many things to do here, even though the community is secluded: I love to go hiking at the Brown Family Environmental Center, go swimming in the Kokosing or in the athletic center’s awesome pool, and go to plays. Academics here are of the utmost importance, classes will stretch your mind and challenge you, and your peers will be brilliant. Overall I believe Kenyon provides an atmosphere that encourages you to be your best self, and is well worth the cost.”

The Dean of Kenyon College is Robin Hart Ruthenbeck.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews