American History Essay contest looking for youth writers

MOUNT VERNON – The Lucy Knox Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution yearly sponsors the American History Essay Contest. The contest was established to encourage young people to think creatively about the nation’s great history and learn about history in a new light. The contest is open to all students, fifth to eighth-grade in public, private and parochial schools and those who are homeschooled in Knox and Morrow counties. The 2020-21 essay subject and title is “The Boston Massacre,” as it is the 250th anniversary of the event.

Packets have been distributed to area schools and essays are due by Oct. 8, 2020. Extra entry packets are available at the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County.

A winner will be selected from each grade level to advance to the state level. For questions or further information, contact Charlotte Chipps at 614-832-0171 or chippsch@gmail.com

