Sondra L. (Sandi) Rhoades Miklos, 79, went to rest in Christ’s loving arms on Sept. 6, 2020. She was preceded by her husband, Raymond A. (Butch) Miklos. A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. MDT on Oct. 24, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Fort Collins, CO, http://www.our-saviours.org, https://www.facebook.com/OSLCFortCollins/, with web-based simulcast.

Sandi was born to Ralph and Evelyn Rhodes on a small farm in Circleville. She met her husband, Raymond at youth group in Zion Lutheran church in Obetz. During their courtship, Sandi attended Capital University before she and Butch were wed. Sandi started her career at Battelle Memorial Institute in Columbus. After marriage, Sandi eventually took a position at Kenyon College,prior to moving to Grove City, Pennsylvania. Raymond’s work (and then retirement) would take the couple to Denver, Colorado; Houston, Texas; Fort Worth, Texas; and Fort Collins, Colorado.

Sandi’s love for her husband and family were evident. As a dedicated wife and mother, Sandi (and Butch) raised her kids with both loving attention, and freedom to become their own people. Along with her family, Sandi dearly loved the ocean, and the family took many trips to the eastern seaboard, and later the Texas coast. Sandi was an accomplished home cook and baker, willing to share recipes with friends and family alike. She endeavored to host family Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas gatherings.

Sandi is survived by: son Troy, his wife Darci, and their children Heather and Brent of Aledo, TX; son Todd, his wife Kathy, and their children Kira and Halley of Fort Collins, CO; and daughter Traci and her husband Chris of Hanover, PA. She is preceded in death by her husband Butch (married 57 years prior to his passing).

Sandi was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her dedication to her family throughout her life was an example for all. Her spirit and love were shown through continued care of others, and gifts to the children that visited her assisted living facility. Sandi had a history of service in the church as a secretary, choir member, preschool teacher, and general assistant. God’s spirit shined through her.

In lieu of flowers, and to honor Sandi’s love of animals, the family asks that a donation be made to the Larimer County Humane Society, 3501 E 71st St., Loveland, CO 80538, https://www.larimerhumane.org/.

