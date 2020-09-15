MOUNT VERNON – Ronald E. Bushong, 79, of Mount Vernon passed away on Sunday morning, September 13, 2020 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Mount Vernon. He was born on April 27, 1941 in Coldwater, Michigan to the late Ernest E. Boyer and Vera J. Moog.

After high school, Ron attended Bible College and served many years preaching the Gospel. He retired from TRW in Mount Vernon. Ron was a member of the Central Christian Church in Mount Vernon. He was a great collector of antiques which included, antique cars, model trains, juke boxes, pinball machines, model cars and planes. Ron was an avid reader and loved reading and studying the Bible.

Ron is survived by his wife, Sandra (Patton) Hill Bushong; sons, William (Lisa) Bushong of Bellville and their children, Ben and David; and Joseph Bushong of Maryville, TN; grandchildren, Matt and Ashley Hogel, children of Julie Bucher; step daughter, Tammy Hill of Reynoldsburg; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Susan (David) Snyder of Coldwater, MI; a brother, David (Thelma) Bushong of Vassar, MI; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris (McCoy) Bushong; his daughter, Julie Bucher; and his sisters, Carol and Nancy.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the time of a funeral service celebrating the life of Ron at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Central Christian Church, 17833 Gambier Rd., Mount Vernon. Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery, Fredericktown.

To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Dowds- Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ronald E. Bushong.