Ralph F. Shira, age 90, of Fredericktown, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 7, 1930 in Fredericktown, Ohio the son of Royal and Velma (Fletcher) Shira.

Ralph proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953 and then served 2 years in the Army Reserves being honorably discharged as a Sargent in 1955. In 1958 Ralph took a job with the Columbia Gas Company where he retired in 1991 after 33 years of employment.

He was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Temple, former member of the Lions Club and the Gas Co. Retirement Club. Family was always first, but in his free time Ralph enjoyed camping, golfing, gardening, and hunting mushrooms. Although he worked many years for the gas company, his true passion was farming, a family trait.

He is survived by his wife, Doris (Phillips) Shira, whom he married on August 14, 1954; children, Deanna (Dallas) Tackett and Rendell (Jana) Shira; grandson, Brian Coleman; great grandson, Levi Shira; a brother, Dean (Linda) Shira; sister, Janet (Wayland) Stricker and a sister-in-law, Phyllis Shira.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Lindsy Coleman and Karri Shira; a great grandson, Gannon Shira; four brothers, Wayne Shira, Gerald Shira, Don Shira and Roger Shira; four sisters, Jeanne Lightner, Adah Carrothers, Joyce Crawford and Kathleen Wickenreider.

Services were already held with military honors provided by the Knox County Joint Veterans Council.

Memorial contributions in Ralph’s name may be made to Hospice of Knox County or Mount Vernon Baptist Temple.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Snyder Funeral Home of Fredericktown is honored to serve the family of Ralph F. Shira.