MOUNT VERNON – James E. Vernon, 83, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 10, 2020, at Desoto Memorial Hospital in Arcadia, Florida. He was born in Mount Vernon, Ohio, on Jan. 13, 1937.

He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters. He leaves behind his loving wife of 64 years Phyllis A. Vernon, son James E. (Pam) Vernon, II of Mount Vernon, two daughters, Tori (Steve) Brantal of Duluth, Minnesota and Darcy (Scott) Carey of Columbus. He also leaves behind six grandchildren: Christina Drake and James Vernon III, in Ohio, and Tana Harvey, Michael (Autumn) Harvey, Cassandra Harvey, and Rhea (David) Leach, all of Minnesota. He also has numerous great-grandchildren.

He was a member of the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ in Arcadia since he and Phyllis moved there permanently in 2012. He was also a long time member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Mount Vernon. He loved leading the church in singing hymns when they attended there. If you were a visitor, you knew you were welcome when you were greeted by Jim with a big smile and a handshake. He also was a founding member of Pacemaker’s Dragway Park in Mount Vernon. He loved woodworking and carpentry. He was an over the road truck driver for 35+ years, enabling him to see much of the United States. He is already deeply missed by his family and friends. There will be no funeral service, but there will be a memorial planned in the coming months.

Submitted by Darcy Carey.