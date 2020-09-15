MOUNT VERNON – For the first time in five years, Knox Public Health will offer a drive-thru opportunity to receive a flu shot.

On Sept. 29 at the Knox County Fairgrounds, drive thru clinics will be held at two different times: 8 – 10 a.m. and 4 – 6 p.m.

Under the current pandemic conditions and the need to social distance, the drive-thru clinic offers one of the safest ways to receive a flu shot – in the comfort and security of your own vehicle. There is no need to pre-register. Paperwork can be completed onsite, or to expedite the process, a fillable form is available online at www.knoxhealth.com that can be completed beforehand.

At the drive-thru clinics, flu shots will be available for adults only. Medicaid, Medicare and most forms of insurance will be accepted for payment. Otherwise, the cost for the flu shot is $30 and can be paid in cash or by check. Clinic attendees need to bring their ID and medical/insurance card.

As with past drive-thru clinics that were held for many years at the fairgrounds, attendees will enter through the lower gate on the east side, off of Wooster Rd. Traffic will be routed to the north, around the race track and toward the grandstand area. There will be several checking stations along the way. Knox Public Health Staff will be available to walk along cars to help complete registration forms. The flu shots will be given in the Merchant’s Building where registered nurses will staff several shot stations. Attendees will not need to get out of their vehicles to receive the shot. They are advised to wear loose-fitting clothes so that their arm is accessible to the nurse.

In addition to the drive-thru at the fairgrounds, Knox Public Health will offer flu shots by appointment-only at the Community Health Center, located inside the health department. Flu shots at the Health Center will be available for both adults and children ages 6 mos. and older. The cost is the same. To make an appointment, call the Health Center at 740-399-8008.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the best protection against seasonal flu viruses. CDC officials indicate it’s likely that flu viruses and the coronavirus (COVID-19) will both be circulating throughout the U.S. at the same time. Even though getting a flu shot will not protect you against COVID-19, it can still reduce your risk of becoming seriously ill from the seasonal flu and even dying from it. Flu activity traditionally begins to increase in October and can last as late as May, with cases typically peaking between December and February.

