BLADENSBURG – Ellen C. Detlor, 87, of Bladensburg, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Country Club Retirement Campus surrounded by her family.

She was born on July 9, 1933, in Coshocton County to the late Robert and Nellie (Clark) Wright.

Ellen was a member of TOPS and the Bladensburg Church of Christ.

She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Ray Detlor; a daughter, Jackie Cook of Galloway; her son, Kevin Detlor of Bladensburg; granddaughters, Shelby and Sierra; two great-grandchildren, Lizzie and Holden; along with sisters, Jean Woodruff and Mary Louise Beach.

Ellen was preceded in death by her brother William Wright.

Friends may call on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Lasater Funeral Home, where a Memorial Service will follow at 7 p.m. with Mr Matt Schwartz officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ellen’s memory to the charity of one’s choice.

