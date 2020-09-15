Donald “Don” Preston Kennedy, 60, passed away peacefully on Sept. 12, 2020, with his family by his side after a brief but hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on Aug. 23, 1960, to Searl and Lois (Evans) Kennedy. Don married his high school sweetheart, Amy Corba, on Sept. 11, 1982.

Don worked for Kokosing Construction for 27 years. Although a hard worker, Don still made the most out of his life. He enjoyed kicking butt on the golf course on Sundays and watching the Buckeyes win, but he was happiest when spending time with his family and friends. Don took pride in his daughters, making them his number one priority, and was the most amazing father. He had an orneriness about him that gave him the ability to make anyone laugh, but above all, he will be remembered for his big heart and kind nature. Always willing to lend a helping hand, Don never hesitated to put others needs before his own. His absence is felt deeply by those who were lucky enough to know him, but the love and memories shared with him will be cherished forever.

Don is survived by his father, Searl (Lynda) Kennedy; wife of 38 years, Amy Kennedy; daughters, Devan (Amanda) Kennedy; son-in-law, Chris Ott; grandchildren, Layla, Wyatt, and Jackson; fur baby, Woody Haze; brothers, Searl “Punk” (Jody) Kennedy, Bob (Deb) Kennedy, Richard (Kandi) Kennedy, and Jim (Connie) Kennedy; father-in-law, John Corba; and sister and brothers-in-law, John (Jimmy) Corba and Beth Corba. He is preceded in death by his mother, Lois Kennedy; daughter, Ashley Dawn Ott; and brother, Steve Kennedy.

Friends may call on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the Snyder Funeral Home in Fredericktown. A service will be held on Friday, at the funeral home, beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Patrick Bailey officiating.

Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio.

To send the family a condolence online visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

