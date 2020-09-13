Volleyball roundup: Scots run league streak to 101

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Highland def. Fredericktown 25-12, 25-16, 25-10

The Highland volleyball team did what it’s done 100 times … literally. The Scots defeated Fredericktown 25-12, 25-16, 25-10 in Knox Morrow Athletic Conference play Sept. 8 in Sparta for their 100th consecutive league victory.

Cassady Sagar had 13 kills, including six in the second set; and Makenna Belcher and Kendall Stover added 10 apiece to lead the Scots (7-0, 3-0). Makenna Belcher and Ashlynn Belcher each served up three aces.

Mount Vernon def. West Holmes 25-19, 25-20, 25-17

Maddy Burdette had 18 digs and served up five aces to lead the Yellow Jackets to a straight-set victory over West Holmes in Ohio Cardinal Conference play Sept. 8 in Mount Vernon.

Emma Summerfield had 10 kills, Delaney Rothgeb had 21 assists and Emma Dean had three blocks to lead Mount Vernon (4-2, 3-2).

Highland def. Mount Gilead 25-7, 25-8, 25-10

It didn’t take the Scots very long to run their streak to 101, thanks to a straight-set win at Mount Gilead in KMAC play Sept. 10.

Belcher had 11 kills, Stover had four blocks and Zoya Winkelfoos had eight aces to lead Highland (8-0, 4-0).

Heath def. Utica 25-13, 23-25, 20-25, 25-15, 15-12

Bella Ellis had 18 assists and Emilee Ellis added 15 more. But host Utica came up short in a five-set marathon with Heath in Licking County League play Sept. 10.

Lily Borem had 11 kills, Georgia Gamble had 12 digs and eight kills, and Sydni Cunningham added 10 digs for Utica in the setback.

Thomas Worthington def. Mount Vernon 25-17, 25-13, 25-14

The Yellow Jackets ran into a buzz saw and fell in three sets at Thomas Worthington in non-league play Sept. 9.

Brooke Radermacher had seven kills and six digs to lead Mount Vernon (4-3).

Summerfield (12 digs), Rothgeb (nine assists) and Maddy Burdette (nine digs) were also solid for the Jackets.

Centerburg def. Mount Gilead 25-15, 25-10, 25-19

Gracie Wolford had 17 assists, seven digs and three blocks to lead Centerburg to a straight-set win at Mount Gilead in Knox Morrow Athletic Conference play Sept. 8.

Taylor Scowden also had a big night with eight digs, six aces and five kills for the Trojans.

Gwyn Sands had eight kills and three blocks, Stella Weisbrod had seven kills and four aces, and Savannah Dehart had six digs and four aces for Centerburg.

Utica def. Lakewood 25-19, 25-16, 10-25, 25-19

Bella Ellis turned in a double-double performance with 16 assists and 10 aces to lead Utica to a four-set win over Lakewood in LCL play Sept. 8 in Hebron.

Lily Borem had 10 kills and six aces, Allie Burgess had 14 digs and Sydni Cunningham added 11 digs for Utica (2-3, 2-2).

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Grace def. Mount Vernon Nazarene, 26-24, 25-18, 26-24

Paige Brenner dished out 29 assists, but the Mount Vernon Nazarene women’s volleyball team fell 26-24, 25-18, 26-24 to Grace (Ind.) in its opening match of the season Sept. 9 at Ariel Arena in Mount Vernon.

Ellie Ruby had a game-high 23 of the team’s 59 digs and Tory Small added three blocks for the Cougars (0-1, 0-1), who played for the first time under new coach Kendra Mosher, an MVNU graduate.

Cassidi Colbert had 10 kills and Julia Nagy had 15 digs to lead the Lancers (2-0, 2-0).

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews