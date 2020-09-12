Johnson’s three touchdowns lead Scots over Mount Gilead

Kadin Johnson ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead the Highland football team to a 40-6 victory at Mount Gilead in Knox Morrow Athletic Conference play Friday night.

Johnson’s three scores help stake the Scots (2-1, 2-1) to a 24-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Cody Matthews added a touchdown and Jay Melchiori returned an interception for a touchdown as Highland built a 40-0 lead at the break.

The Scots defense held Mount Gilead (0-1, 0-1), playing in its first game of the season, to just 81 yards of total offense. Eli Grandstaff had five tackles and Cody Matthews had an interception to lead the way.

Cardington-Lincoln 20, Northmor 12

Marcus Cortez broke a 53-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Max Lower added a 6-yard scamper in the second to help Northmor build a 12-0 lead at the break.

But Nate Hickman threw for two touchdowns in the second half to give the Pirates (2-1, 2-1) the lead in a 20-12 win over the Golden Knights (1-2, 0-2) in KMAC play Friday night.

Also: Danville 22, Fredericktown 13

