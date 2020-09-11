William Woodruff

BLADENSBURG – William “Kent” Woodruff, 91, of Bladensburg, passed away September 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 29, 1929 in Knox County to Russell and Lena (McPeek) Woodruff.

He is survived by his wife Jean Wright; three children: Robert (Maria) Woodruff, Sharon (Charlie) Hunt, and Larry (Shelly) Woodruff, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family is observing private family services.